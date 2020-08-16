LA Clippers Reserve JaMychal Green Shines as Team Enters Postseason

Almost every member of the LA Clippers impressed in the team's eight seeding games — especially on the offensive side of the floor. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played some of their best basketball of the season, while Ivica Zubac had a career night against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the player that's done the most to boost their reputation since the season resumed isn't listed above. It's JaMychal Green.

The six-foot-eight-inch stretch forward has been on a tear since LA's seeding game slate began on July 30, scoring 9.3 points per game off the bench and connecting on 52.9% of his attempts from three-point range.

In the absence of Montrezl Harrell (and Lou Williams, to a degree), Green was easily the best player coming off the bench every night. And without Patrick Beverley in the lineup, there's an argument to be made that Green was LA's third-best player during the seeding games.

He was consistently in the right place at the right time, whether that was under the basket to grab a rebound or moving to the top of the key for a wide-open look from deep. He was great as a screen-setter as well, running the pick-and-pop to perfection by finishing in space or drawing a defender away from the likes of George or Leonard, freeing them up for a possession in isolation.

Of course, none of this is new for Green — his current style of play, for the most part, matches what he was doing before the season was suspended back in March. The only thing that's really changed is his intensity and efficiency from beyond the arc.

Before the seeding games began, Green said he frequently goes back and watches film of himself from last year's playoffs, when he forced his way into the starting lineup for LA's first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

"I kind of go back on YouTube just to watch it and just see the feel I had for the game," Green said, back in July. "I played hard, and I want to come out strong to help the team in any way I can."

Now that the Clippers are back in the playoffs, Green feels he's done what he set out to accomplish so far — to, in his own words, be the glue guy and bring the energy.

Once LA returns to full health, look for Green to maintain his current place in the rotation or to be a few spots higher. He's certainly played himself into a larger role during these seeding games, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he gets the starting nod over Zubac at some point in the playoffs.

Obviously Green isn't the defensive anchor that Zu is, but there's some serious offensive upside there. Playing a floor-spacer in Green at the five would give the Clippers a lineup full of shooters, which could punish teams that rely heavily on slower, more traditional bigs.

So long as Green continues to light it up from three-point range, he'll be a valuable asset to this Clippers team as they pursue their first-ever NBA title.