Joakim Noah Explains Jersey Statement: 'This is about basic human rights'

Garrett Chorpenning

As much as the NBA restart is about basketball, it's also about making a statement about social justice — something a majority of the league's players have been very vocal about. 

Now that the seeding games have officially started, some players have begun to wear phrases in place of their last name on the back of their jerseys. LA Clippers big Joakim Noah is one of 12 players on the roster to replace his name with a statement: He chose "Justice."

On Sunday, Noah took to Instagram to explain why he chose that specific phrase instead of one of the other league-approved statements:

"There are a lot of people in the streets fighting for it. All my heroes have been fighting for it. This isn't a political statement. This is about basic human rights. I'm a privileged man but I won't turn back on the truth. I'm proud to play my part. We're competing but I'm proud of the guys here pushing for justice."

Noah was the only Clippers player to choose to wear "Justice" on his jersey. The most popular phrases include "How Many More," "Equality," and "I Am A Man."

Despite making his LA Clippers debut just weeks ago, Noah has been a steady presence both on and off the court. The 35-year-old has appeared in both of the team's seeding games thus far, averaging 2.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.5 minutes per game. His energy, basketball IQ and decision-making have helped him to stand out among the team's bigs.

With six seeding games to go until the postseason begins, expect Noah to maintain his role until Montrezl Harrell returns to the bubble.

