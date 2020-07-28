What Each LA Clippers Player Will Wear on Their Uniform for the NBA Restart

When the NBA restart officially begins this Thursday, keen-eyed LA Clippers fans may notice something different about the jerseys the players are wearing.

Beginning later this week, players that have chosen to do so will start wearing social justice statements on the back of their uniforms where their last name usually sits.

It's part of the league's initiative to bring more attention to social issues, which also includes painting "Black Lives Matter" on the court above the NBA logo.

Here's what each member of the LA Clippers will be wearing:

Amir Coffey — How Many More

JaMychal Green — Black Lives Matter

Montrezl Harrell — How Many More

Reggie Jackson — Liberation

Terance Mann — I Am A Man

Rodney McGruder — Peace

Marcus Morris — Education Reform

Joakim Noah — Justice

Patrick Patterson — I Am A Man

Landry Shamet — Equality

Lou Williams — Equality

Ivica Zubac — Enough

Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are among the 16% of players participating in the restart that decided against wearing a statement — though it's not because they don't support the cause.

Earlier this month, Leonard explained the reasoning behind his decision:



"We've been dealing with this situation, we've been giving back to our communities. I'm just going to continue to do what I've been doing, giving back to my community, educating my community, and just keep going from there... It doesn't matter if we have a statement on the back of our jersey, it's about doing the work."

As far as how else the Clippers will be demonstrating, the LA Times' Brad Turner reported last week that LA is among a group of teams (including the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics) that plan to kneel during the National Anthem during the upcoming restart.

On Tuesday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers didn't explicitly say that he would kneel as well, but did say that he would do whatever his players decide to do this Thursday and beyond.

"We need to follow the youth on this movement. We need to follow what they want to do and listen to what they want to do and say, and then follow them. And so as a coach, I'm going to do that. I'm going to let my players lead, and I'll follow."

The Clippers will face-off with the Lakers this Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET to start the resumed season.