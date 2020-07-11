AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Joakim Noah on Joining the LA Clippers: 'It's not something I take for granted'

Garrett Chorpenning

Joakim Noah knows that there are no hand-outs in the NBA, and that he wouldn't be with the LA Clippers right now had it not been for his hard work.

On a conference call with reporters on Saturday afternoon, Noah discussed the process by which he managed to make a return to the league, even after suffering a freak injury.

"You know, in September, I had a freak accident and cut my Achilles, and you know, I told myself that that's just now how I wanted to end my career," Noah said. "So you know, the day after the surgery, I was in the gym working out with the hope of making this team. I knew that if I didn't keep training and if I got a call from the Clippers and I wasn't ready, I knew I would have regrets for the rest of my life... Being in a position to win a championship, it's not something that I take for granted."

Noah also added that being with the Clippers "gives him hope" and that it's a class organization.

The veteran big has become a journeyman in recent years, as the Clippers will be his third different team in three seasons. That said, the 35-year-old still brings a lot to the table and will be a solid contributor both on and off the court. 

Noah has received plenty of praise from coach Doc Rivers, specifically mentioning his high energy and basketball IQ. He also believes that bringing him in will be "fantastic" for Ivica Zubac, who could continue to develop in a major way under Noah. 

The former Defensive Player of the Year may not see a lot of time on the floor once the season picks back up, but there's certainly an opportunity for him to play. 

Having another physical seven-footer on the roster will be great if the Clippers find themselves struggling with matchups, and Noah is a solid option to rely on if Zubac or Montrezl Harrell get into foul trouble in important games. 

Not only is Noah happy to be a member of the franchise, but it sounds as though he would do anything to ensure he spends the rest of his career here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers blasts Senator Hawley: "Whenever we talk about justice, people try to change the message."

Doc Rivers is on Team Woj.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George says he Feels Great Again as LA Clippers Enter Bubble

LA Clippers star Paul George is feeling as healthy as he has all season as the team enters the Orlando bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: Nothing will Distract LA Clippers from Winning NBA Title

Doc Rivers told reporters on Friday that the LA Clippers view winning a title as their mission, and that nothing will distract them from it.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers says Kawhi Leonard is on his way to Orlando

Kawhi is on his way to the bubble.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley: "The Bubble is what you make it"

The LA Clippers have arrived to The Bubble, and now it's time to get acclimated.

Farbod Esnaashari

Ranking the LA Clippers' 17 Most Important Players Ahead of the NBA Restart

Before the LA Clippers face off with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 to begin the NBA restart, we rank all 17 players on the roster in order of importance.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will Arrive Late to Orlando for NBA Restart

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the team to Orlando on Wednesday but will make it down soon, per reports.

Garrett Chorpenning

Former LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford to Sign with Brooklyn Nets

Former LA Clippers guard and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will finish the season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers to begin Practicing in Orlando Bubble on Friday

The LA Clippers' first bubble practice is on July 10th.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson Details his Mental Approach to the NBA

In a new video released by the LA Clippers, guard Reggie Jackson details how meditation has helped him improve his game.

Garrett Chorpenning