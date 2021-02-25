LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers look to stay hot as they play the first game of their back-to-back set with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following a successful six-game homestand, the LA Clippers will travel to Tennessee to play the first game of their back-to-back set with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies have had an underwhelming season thus far. After appearing in the Western Conference play-in tournament last year, Memphis has largely been inconsistent and has struggled to compete with the league's better teams. The Grizzlies have not beaten a team with a record over .500 since Feb. 1.

That doesn't mean the Clippers can waltz into FedExForum expecting a win, though. There's still plenty of talent on this roster, including Ja Morant, the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old is one of the most athletic guards in the league, and while he lacks a consistent three-point shot, he's been one of the better finishers at the rim this season.

That pattern holds true for the team as well, as the Grizzlies attempt the fifth-fewest threes per game and are hitting at a bottom-10 rate. On the other hand, they make more two-point field goals than any other team in the NBA. LA's interior defense will certainly be tested tonight.

Offense has been the Clippers' calling card all season, though, and they should have no issue getting going on that end of the floor. Memphis has struggled to defend the three all year, and LA has seven players shooting 39% or better from deep.

This one has the potential to be a blowout, but the Clippers will need to stay focused if they'd like to get some rest down the stretch.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (23-10) at Memphis Grizzlies (13-14)

Date: Thursday, Feb. 25

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: FedExForum

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -8

Moneyline: Grizzlies +270, Clippers -335

Point Total: O/U 225.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Breaking Down the Second Half of the LA Clippers' Regular-Season Schedule

Paul George Reveals he was Fined by NBA for Having Teammate Over

Do the LA Clippers Need to Make a Trade?