Montrezl Harrell Defeats Domantas Sabonis in NBA 2K20 Tournament

It's too early to say for sure, but it's beginning to look like the L.A. Clippers have the best NBA 2K players in the league. Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley have certainly been proving themselves in the opening round of the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament.

On Friday, Beverley destroyed Hassan Whiteside by a final of 84-54. This afternoon, Harrell followed Beverley's win with one of his own, taking down Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis 73-51.

Harrell, who made sure to dress up for the camera, was dominant throughout the game. Harrell held Sabonis to just 23 points in the first half, and near the end of the fourth quarter, he had accumulated a 25-point lead. Sabonis wasn't thrilled.

"This game is rigged," he said.

Harrell and Sabonis' game was unique in the sense that both players used their real-life teams. That hasn't been the case for any other matchup so far — though Beverley claimed he would use the Clippers once he makes it to the championship game.

The two also seemed to enjoy each other's company, laughing and joking about what was happening in the game from the jump. Not counting the show Beverley put on against Whiteside, it was the most entertaining game of the tournament thus far.

With the win, Harrell will move on to the second round and go up against Derrick Jones Jr., who knocked off No. 1 seed Kevin Durant in the opening game of the tourney.

Round two begins Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. ET/4:00 P.M. PT.