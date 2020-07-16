AllClippers
Montrezl Harrell to Wear 'How Many More' on Jersey for NBA Restart

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell announced on Wednesday night that he would wear the phrase 'How Many More' on the back of his jersey in place of his last name for the NBA restart.

Harrell announced his decision via Instagram, saying the following:

"Don't us people bleed like you, don't us people breathe the same air as you do. But yet again the color of our skin tells the story right. That's why on back my uniform I have replaced my name with 'HOW MANY MORE.'"

Several other members of the team will also be wearing one of the league's approved social justice statements on the back of their jerseys. Ivica Zubac will wear "Enough," Rodney McGruder will wear "Peace," and Paul George recently stated that he'd be announcing what he'll be wearing soon.

However, not every Clippers player will wear a statement. Kawhi Leonard didn't answer either way and instead said it's more about doing the work, while Patrick Beverley said he'll be wearing "Beverley" on his jersey.

Regardless of what is on the back of his jersey, Harrell is set to play a big role for the Clippers once the season picks back up.

The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in just 27.8 minutes per game this season. And while his efficiency has been down across the board, Harrell is still a difference-maker and a player that the Clippers will rely on for some hard-fought points in the paint.

LA's first scrimmage game is slated for July 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET, so it won't be long before Harrell and the rest of the team take the floor for the first time in over four months.

