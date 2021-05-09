LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will aim for their third straight win when they take on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

After dropping three straight games to end the month of April, the LA Clippers have picked things back up again in May. As winners of two in a row with a relatively easy stretch coming up to end the season, they'll look to earn a big win on Sunday afternoon when they host the New York Knicks.

Unlike in recent years, this version of the Knicks is nothing to scoff at. Led by Julius Randle, New York is currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and is closing in on making its first postseason appearance since 2013.

The Knicks win on the defensive end of the floor, where they place fourth in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game. Opponents are shooting a league-worst 33.9% from three-point range and 44.2% from the field against New York this season.

The Clippers did make short work of New York's defense earlier this season, scoring 129 points in a 14-point victory on January 31. LA went 17-38 (44.7%) from deep in that contest. Kawhi Leonard led the way with a game-best 28 points.

Every win is crucial for each team now as the Clippers and the Knicks look to maintain a top-four seed and earn homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Expect both teams to play with urgency.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (45-22) vs. New York Knicks (37-30)

Date: Sunday, May 9

Time: 12:30 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -9

Moneyline: Knicks +330, Clippers -420

Point Total: O/U 216

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Rajon Rondo Says LA Clippers Have Championship DNA

DeMarcus Cousins is Halfway Through the LA Clippers' Playbook

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka Provides Update on Back Injury