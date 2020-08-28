SI.com
Patrick Beverley Commends Doc Rivers for Leading Social Justice Conversations

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers has made headlines in recent days, and for all the right reasons.

Following his team's win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, Rivers delivered a pointed message in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, saying, "We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that are denied to live in certain communities... All you do is keep hearing about fear."

Rivers was also reportedly very involved in a meeting held between players and coaches on Wednesday night to discuss what the next steps were for the league after six teams, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, refused to play in protest of the shooting.

On Friday, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley shared his thoughts on what it means to have someone like Rivers in his corner, both on and off the floor:

"He's a blessing... He's helped us, not only as a coach, but he's helped us kind of steer things in the right direction that we need to steer to, and he has knowledge... He's able to put out in words that me as an athlete that I might not be able to put out. He's able to put those words out and deliver a message to not only get through to the African-American, that gets through to everybody."

In addition to Beverley, several other players around the league have voiced their support for Rivers, including former Clippers big DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet and Stephen Curry.

Although the NBA Playoffs are set to resume on Saturday, don't expect people like Rivers, Beverley or many others to lose sight of the message — especially after the season nearly came to a stop.

