Paul George Calls for Justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd During Media Session

Following the LA Clippers' first game in over four months, two-way star Paul George used his postgame media session to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

"I take this time to give my condolences to the family of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and everyone else murdered by police," George said, after he was asked about his performance in his return. "Her murderers are still free. We will use this platform to stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves."

In doing so, George joined a large group of NBA players, including Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, who have used their media sessions to call for justice for Taylor, who was shot and killed in her own home by Louisville police officers on March 13.

George directed all basketball-related questions to Taylor and Floyd instead of speaking about his performance.

Teammate Joakim Noah, who made his LA Clippers debut this afternoon, echoed George's statements.

"I think it's important to know what's going on outside," Noah said. "There's a lot of people fighting for justice, and that's the truth. So keeping the message on Breonna Taylor is really important, keeping the message on what really matters and making sure that the message isn't drowned through basketball... It's not just about the messages, it's about putting in the work in the communities."

The NBA has made social justice a big part of the 2019-2020 season restart, allowing players to choose from a select group of statements to wear in place of their names on their jerseys and painting the phrase "Black Lives Matter" at mid-court.

As the season continues, expect players to keep the message alive and continue fighting for justice.