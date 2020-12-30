LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Just one night after bouncing back from a historic blowout loss, the LA Clippers are gearing up for what could be their most difficult test of the season so far.

On Wednesday night, the Clippers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back — and possibly without star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The two-time Finals MVP suffered a mouth laceration on Christmas Day that required eight stitches to repair, and he hasn't seen the floor since. He's officially considered "questionable" to play vs. Portland and is said to be progressing, though it seems likely that Leonard's status won't be confirmed until we get closer to the tip-off.

That said, there are still several storylines to keep track of here — most notably the rivalry between Paul George and Damian Lillard.

The two haven't been on good terms since Lillard's Blazers eliminated George's Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, and those bad feelings still haven't gone away. Most recently, tempers flared between George, Lillard and Patrick Beverley in the bubble when Lillard called out Beverley for laughing and waving off Lillard after he missed two potential game-winning free throws.

No matter who is on the floor, expect this to be a tightly-contested matchup between two talented teams.

How to Watch

Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers (2-1) at LA Clippers (3-1)

Date: Wednesday, December 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA TV

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Moneyline: Blazers +136, Clippers -162

Over/Under: 225.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

