LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Staples Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. PST.

The Valentine’s Day matchup will look slightly different than the Clippers’ previous meeting with the Cavaliers (a game that they won handily, 121-99) as Paul George will not play on Sunday due to the bone edema in his right toe that has kept him sidelined for four straight games. George had himself a night in their last game against Cleveland, dropping 36 points and hitting eight of his nine three-pointers. The Clippers will have to find a way to replace George’s offense.

They will also have to find a way to contain the Cavaliers dynamic backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. The duo combined for 50 points in their previous matchup, and Sexton in particular has shown the ability to explode offensively without warning (take his breathtaking performance against the Brooklyn Nets back in January when he dropped 42 points and single-handedly won the Cavaliers the game in double-overtime). This time, however, the Clippers will have Patrick Beverley to throw on Sexton and make him work for his points.

The Clippers should hope to capitalize on the Cavaliers’ recent struggles. Though they started the season well, they’re currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak, which began with their loss to the Clippers back on February 3. Their schedule has been a murderers’ row: these six losses came to the Clippers, the Bucks twice, the Suns, the Nuggets and the Blazers. The last three have been part of a tough west coast road trip.

LA is in a good position to extend this losing streak if Kawhi Leonard can make up for George’s offense to some extent. The addition of Beverley should also help defensively, and Lou Williams has looked like his old self as of late.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (19-8) at Cleveland Cavaliers (10-17)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA TV

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -11

Moneyline: Cavaliers +430, Clippers -590

Over/Under: 219.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

