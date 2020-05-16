Lob City Remembers Sponsorless Game 5 against Warriors: "It felt like the F**king Superbowl"

April 29, 2014, one of the most memorable games in NBA history. In the wake of the Donald Sterling scandal, the LA Clippers returned home to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the western conference quarterfinals. An emotional and unforgettable game, devoid of all sponsors.

Lob City reunited one more time to recount the game that still seems surreal. Chris Paul, JJ Redick, DeAndre Jordan, Matt Barnes, and Doc Rivers all joined together for Quibi's "Blackballed" documentary. As mentioned in a previous story, the documentary highlighted both the Donald Sterling situation, and the Clippers playoff run through the midst of it all. For the first time ever, fans will receive a firsthand perspective on what the Clipper players were dealing with during the madness.

"What I remember was Game 5 at home, when we came out for warmups, and it felt like the f**king Superbowl," JJ Redick said in the documentary. "There was nowhere to warm up. It was just cameras everywhere. Every news outlet you could think of."

As someone who experienced game 5 firsthand, it was an incredibly bizarre experience. Every sponsor backed out from the team, Clipper staff had spent the entire week crying in the office, and no one knew if fans would cheer or boo. There were protests staged outside of Staples Center all day, and it felt like every single person in the country had eyes on the event.

"Once we got to the arena it was a circus atmosphere," Doc Rivers said. "'We Are One' is what we came up with, and we kept announcing that. The fans needed therapy. I thought it brought everyone together."

The energy was unlike anything before. The arena didn't feel like a Clipper crowd or a Warrior crowd, it was just a unified group of people. "You could just tell how united everyone was at that point," DeAndre Jordan said. "It was bigger than purple than gold, or red and blue." People were just happy that Donald Sterling was gone, and cheered for the team on the court.

"I’ve never seen an energy like that," Matt Barnes said. "The way they just cheered their hearts out for us. The standing ovations...It was a special place. It gives me chills talking about it right now."

The Clippers were legitimately worried that they might get booed on their home court. They didn't want to be viewed as a team playing for a racist owner. The biggest message Lob City wanted to show, was that they were playing for each other. The moment the team heard cheers from the fans, it meant the world to them.

"One of the most emotional things I think I’ve ever been a part of," Chris Paul said. "We have a tough locker room, and all of us are tough. It almost brought tears to your eyes to feel the support."

For as much of a chaotic mess the Donald Sterling scandal was, it really left the NBA in a better place. The Clippers came out of the situation with one of the best owners in basketball. But more importantly, the scandal gave players a voice. The Donald Sterling scandal will forever be remembered as the moment when NBA players decided to speak up.

"It was a turning point," Chris Paul said. "There was once upon a time where guys wouldn’t say how they felt. They were worried about the backlash of endorsements, or what people may say, or how they may react to their feelings. Not anymore."