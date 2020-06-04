AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Report: NBA Approves 22-Team Format, Season to Resume July 31

Garrett Chorpenning

The NBA is back.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA's Board of Governors has approved the proposed 22-team format, paving the way for the 2019-2020 season to resume this summer. 

Joining the 16 teams currently locked into playoff spots are the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

The plan calls for team training camps to begin on June 30. One week later, on July 7, teams will travel to Orlando, Florida, and continue to practice until regular-season games begin on July 31.

Each team will play eight regular-season games before the postseason begins. Those contests will reportedly be based on each team's schedule before the season was suspended, but with a few amendments. 

In short: If a team was scheduled to play one of the excluded teams, that game would be skipped, and the team would face the next invited opponent instead.

That means the LA Clippers could end up with a schedule that includes the Brooklyn Nets (twice), New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

The postseason would end no later than October 12, leading directly into the NBA Draft on October 15 and the beginning of free agency on October 18. 

Finally, the 2020-2021 NBA season would begin with training camp on November 10, with regular-season games tipping-off on December 1.

It's all a bit complicated and cramped, but these are unique circumstances. By the time the season resumes in July, it will have been nearly five months since play came to a halt on March 11 — essentially a full offseason. 

It may be ugly at the beginning, and it's going to be a very different experience for fans and players alike. Ultimately, though, this plan allows for an NBA champion to be crowned this season, and it's never been more likely that the Clippers will be that team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers: Black Athletes Lose Power "When the Uniform Comes Off"

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke with the LA Times about the perception of Black athletes in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Garrett Chorpenning

The Clippers' Potential Schedule when the NBA Season Returns

This is who the Clippers may have to face in their 8 regular season games.

Farbod Esnaashari

Details of NBA's Unique Plan for Return to Play Revealed

Pending league approval, the NBA is expected to resume at Walt Disney World later this summer with 22 teams.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer: NBA Arenas, Concert Venues Won't Open for "Foreseeable Future"

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer doesn't think anyone will agree to reopen concert venues or arenas anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says the Clippers are a "really good team of brotherhood"

Paul George believes in the chemistry of the LA Clippers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA to Vote on Finalized Plan for Return on Thursday

The league's Board of Governors will vote Thursday on a finalized plan for a return to play.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers' Lessons Impresses the Chicago Bears: "There was so much good stuff"

Doc Rivers continues to be one of the most popular coaches during the NBA hiatus.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George "Extremely Confident" in LA Clippers' Chances to Win Championship

LA Clippers star Paul George told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski why he believes his team can win the title this year.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on George Floyd Protests: "Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore"

Doc Rivers is taking a stand.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Pledges $25k Towards the bonds of Atlanta Protesters

Lou Williams is bailing out protesters.

Farbod Esnaashari