NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Performance in Clippers vs OKC Thunder

NBA fans reacted to LA Cippers guard Ben Simmons' performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
When Ben Simmons signed with the LA Clippers this season, many were hoping it would be a fresh start for the once promising All-Star guard.

While Simmons hasn't quite produced at the All-Star level that he once was, he's still ben very impactful for the LA Clippers. The perfect example of that was in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In only six minutes, Simmons put up 6 points and 4 rebounds on 75% shooting from the field; he also had one highlight play.

Via: @TheHoopCentral: "Ben Simmons moving different. 🔥"

Simmons' aggression in the first half drew the eyes of many fans watching the game online.

VIa @LAClippersFilm: "Ben pushes pace so well I genuinely hate that he doesn’t look at the rim. Nice to see him doing so early."

The biggest things fans want to see out of Ben Simmons is aggression with the intent to score on the basketball court. In the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder, that's exactly what he did.

Based on the reactions from fans online, Clippers fans aren't looking for Ben Simmons to produce at an All-Star. They're just looking for him to make a positive impact on the court and to not play with any fear.

However, no matter what Simmons does on the court, he's awlays going to have his haters. Fans will still heckle him to shoot a jumper or make a three-pointer, even if he has 20 points.

The biggest thing for Ben Simmons as he moves forward in his career is to play in whatever style suits him best, and not respond to what whatever critics say of him.

