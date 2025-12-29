Kawhi Leonard Gets NBA Honors After Dominant, Undefeated Week for the Clippers

Just when everyone thought the Los Angeles Clippers' season was over, Kawhi Leonard has emerged as their savior. The 34-year-old superstar has hit his stride over the last few weeks, putting the Clippers on his back to carry them to four straight wins to improve to 10-21 for the season. Following Sunday night's performance against the Pistons, where he scored a career-high 55 points on 17/26 shooting from the field while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals, and three blocks, Leonard was announced as the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Boston Celtics forward-guard Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 10 of the 2025-26 season (Dec. 22-28). pic.twitter.com/fVHkuxVcKe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2025

Kawhi Leonard Wins Western Conference Player of the Week

During the week, Leonard averaged 41.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on an incredible 57.9/50.0/97.0 shooting splits. The Clippers defeated the Rockets, Blazers, and the Pistons in that stretch, with an average margin of victory of 16.3 points.

This has given the Clippers a major boost as they continue their climb up the Western Conference standings. Leonard has addressed his scoring outburst after the game on Sunday, saying, "I've never really been in this situation. I try to get guys the ball and just sharing it… But the coaches need me to be aggressive the entire game. Just a different evolution. Me trying to shoot more threes and trying to evolve my game to today’s game," per Clippers insider Joey Linn.

Leonard is clearly ready to do whatever the team needs from him, and these days, that is scoring. Despite being one of the best shot-makers of his generation, Leonard had never scored more than 45 points in a game. Now, he has embraced his role as the team's go-to scorer, putting up ridiculous stat lines night in and night out.

The most ridiculous of them all is the fact that Leonard is currently 123/126 (97.6) from the free-throw line for the season, doing wonders for his individual efficiency numbers. Leonard is currently in the midst of the second-most efficient season of his career with a 62.4% True Shooting. Considering that he also has the second-highest usage rate in any season of his career with 31.6%, this is beyond impressive.

Leonard is also averaging almost 40 minutes per game in his last four games. This certainly gives Clippers fans a pause because of Leonard's injury risk, but the team has no choice but to rely on him to carry this type of lead if they are to have any chance of turning this season around. For now, however, things are looking up for the Clippers.

