Report: NBA, NBPA to Allow Players to wear Social Justice Statements on Jerseys

Garrett Chorpenning

The NBA will allow players to be vocal about social justice issues once play resumes later this summer.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA plan to allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with social justice statements. Charania reported that the NBPA is working with Nike on the plan, adding that the league and players union have been discussing how players can voice their concerns about social justice issues.

Several players around the league have been hesitant to commit to participating in the league's restart, including LA Clippers guard Lou Williams. The star reserve has said that he's "50/50" on finishing the season, claiming basketball could distract from some of the issues affecting the United States and beyond. Williams also advocated for adding "Black Lives Matter" to jerseys and basketball courts once players do begin to suit up again.

It sounds like his idea could become a reality in the near future.

The NBA wouldn't be the only sports organization to allow players to speak out on social justice issues if it follows through with the plan. English Premier League players will have their names replaced on their jerseys with "Black Lives Matter" for the first 12 games of the season, and on Saturday, players from the National Women's Soccer League wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts during the national anthem.

Ultimately, this is a small step in the right direction for players who wish to use their platform to advocate for issues like racial injustice and police reform. Given the number of players that have voiced their concerns about the league's restart, it wouldn't be a surprise if the NBA grants even more freedom to its players to speak out.

