New Clippers Aspiration Report Sparks Twist in Kawhi Leonard Investigation
Even with title aspirations, the Clippers could be derailed by something happening off the court.
The Los Angeles Clippers have been under investigation by the NBA since reports surfaced that star forward Kawhi Leonard received a $28 million endorsement deal from Aspiration, a green banking company that had secured a massive sponsorship with the team and received a $50 million investment from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
The Athletic's Pablo Torre initially reported that an Aspiration employee claimed the Leonard deal "was to circumvent the salary cap," allowing the two-time Finals MVP to receive additional compensation outside what was allowed by the league.
New Report Reveals Critical Info
On Monday, ESPN's Bobby Marks and Baxter Holmes reported that "the NBA vetted and approved a $300 million sponsorship deal between the Los Angeles Clippers and Aspiration in 2021, months before the green banking company signed a separate deal with star Kawhi Leonard that has triggered a salary cap-circumvention investigation by the league."
This now raises questions about the investigation and what the league knew or should have known at the time.
ESPN's reporting also reveals that "people familiar with the process suggested the probe could take months, perhaps not concluding until after the 2026 NBA playoffs."
How This Could Help the Clippers
The defense for Los Angeles is in the timeline of events.
The NBA explicitly approved the Clippers-Aspiration partnership in September 2021, and "the Clippers submitted the 23-year agreement to the NBA for approval before it was announced," as required under league rules because it contained a jersey patch component, according to ESPN.
If the NBA thoroughly reviewed Aspiration and thought the company was credible enough for a $300 million, 23-year partnership, the Clippers could argue they had no reason to question Leonard's April 2022 endorsement deal.
The organization could claim they played by the rules, introducing a league-approved sponsor to their star player, something NBA rules explicitly allow.
How This Could Hurt the Clippers
The new information doesn't necessarily clear the Clippers of wrongdoing. The investigation focuses on whether owner Steve Ballmer and the organization used Leonard's $28 million deal as a payment to circumvent the salary cap.
The NBA's approval of the team sponsorship doesn't automatically make a player endorsement legitimate.
Commissioner Adam Silver's initial claim that he had "never heard of the company Aspiration before" now appears to open up another can of worms, given the league's approval process.
This could either indicate a communication breakdown within the NBA's processes or suggest the approval process wasn't as detailed as it should have been, both being of no help to the Clippers' case.
With new information expected to be revealed over the coming months, this investigation is far from over.