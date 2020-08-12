AllClippers
Report: Paul George reached out to Damian Lillard

Farbod Esnaashari

One of the biggest recent stories of the NBA bubble was the resurgence of Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Damian Lillard drama. What started out as some fun on-court antics, escalated a bit uglier as family members started calling each other out; Lillard's sister and Paul George's partner took shots at each other online.

Before things got any worse, Paul George wanted to make sure things didn't escalate any further. According to Chris Haynes, that's exactly what George did.

"George recently reached out to Damian Lillard to clear the air," Haynes said. "Explaining that he had no beef, and clarifying that it was just competitive banter on his part."

Despite how upset Lillard seemed at the Clippers, he was willing to hear George out. "Lillard apologized remarks made by one of his family members, but stated why he said what he said after that loss to the Clippers," Haynes said. 

In the case of Paul George, he didn't taunt Damian Lillard during the Clippers-Blazers game. George began responding once Lillard brought up his name during a post-game interview. Patrick Beverley however, is a different story. 

Beverley and Lillard were jawing all game, and Beverley isn't the type of person to apologize for trash talk. If anything, he wants to make sure it keeps going. There were no reports of Beverley apologizing to Lillard, and one would assume there shouldn't be. 

It would be safe to say that the escalation of family members taking shots at each other is what drove the apology from Paul George. At the end of the day, it's basketball. There's no need for family members to hurl legitimate insults at each other.

"Both stars relayed that there were no hard feelings, and agreed."

