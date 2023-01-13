Rate the Trade: Gary Trent Jr. to the Clippers

The NBA's trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the league has been mostly at a standstill this year. The market is tricky, with so many teams uncertain if they should become sellers or make a playoff push, which has really slowed down trade activity. One of those teams that is uncertain about their current direction is the Toronto Raptors.

Champions in 2019, Toronto hasn't gotten out of the second round since, and currently sits at 19-23. With talented players on their roster, Toronto would hope to be in a better spot, but they may soon have to face the reality that their core is simply not good enough. If they come to this point, a player like Gary Trent Jr. could be on the move.

In a recent hypothetical trade proposal from The Athletic's Eric Koreen, the Clippers deal for Trent Jr. by sending out Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and a 2028 first-round pick. To put it simply, this is a horrible trade for the Clippers, and one they would not even consider.

Kennard and Mann are both valuable pieces for the Clippers, making a package with them plus a future first-rounder worth much more than Gary Trent Jr. is worth. The Clippers would be much better off keeping both Mann and Kennard, and instead making a smaller deal on the margins that sends out expiring money in exchange for a viable backup center option.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton