Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents

The LA Clippers announced on Tuesday that they had waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe, and Lucas Williamson. Each player was on a training camp deal, with a very small chance of making the roster, and now all three have been officially waived.

In a corresponding move, the Clippers are expected to sign Malik Fitts and Nate Darling, per The Athletic's Law Murray. Both Darling and Fitts have spent time with the Ontario Clippers, the team's G-League affiliate, and will likely finish out the pre-season with the big club.

The Clippers only have one roster spot available, that would presumably go to Moses Brown; however, the young big man has struggled during the pre-season, and may not be a lock for that final spot. Even if Brown were to not make the roster, the Clippers would likely keep that final roster spot open, rather than giving it to Fitts or Darling. The terms of their expected deals are not yet public, but the likelihood is that they will be similar to the ones signed by Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe, and Lucas Williamson.

With two pre-season games remaining before the regular season begins, the Clippers will likely get their starters some more playing time in these final two contests, but there should still be minutes available for guys like Fitts and Darling. The team has so far opted to rest their starters in the second half of the first two pre-season games, and will likely stick with that same approach for the final two.

