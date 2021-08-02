Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Report: Reggie Jackson to Receive Serious Interest From Pelicans

Report: Reggie Jackson to Receive Serious Interest From Pelicans

The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that Reggie Jackson is expected to receive serious interest from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Author:
Publish date:

Getty Images

The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that Reggie Jackson is expected to receive serious interest from the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA free agency begins in just a few short hours, but the rumor mill is already starting to heat up. On Monday morning, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that while the Clippers hope to re-sign Reggie Jackson, the guard is expected to receive serious interest from the New Orleans Pelicans if they miss out on Kyle Lowry.

After his historically great performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Reggie Jackson was expected to command a payday beyond what the Clippers could afford; however, this recent report is one of the first times a specific team has been linked to Reggie.

Once it became known that Kyle Lowry would likely leave Toronto this summer, the New Orleans Pelicans cleared cap space by trading away Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in hopes they could make a run at Lowry. On Sunday evening, it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski they once free agency opens up, the Miami Heat are expected to be the frontrunners to land Kyle Lowry.

With Miami in the lead for Lowry's services, the Pelicans have begun pivoting in their pursuit of a point guard. Having cleared significant enough cap space to make a run at Kyle Lowry and the $30M salary he was pursuing, New Orleans will be able to offer Reggie Jackson a contract far beyond what the Clippers can match.

Having Reggie Jackson's early bird rights, the Clippers can offer him a multi-year deal that averages around $10M annually. While such a deal would be a significant increase from what Reggie has made the previous two seasons, it is likely the New Orleans Pelicans will be willing to offer him significantly more than the Clippers can.

Related Articles

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Re-Sign With LA Clippers

Report: Clippers Competing With Heat, Warriors, and Pacers for Nicolas Batum

Clippers to Face Lakers in Summer League

USATSI_15971353_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts

reggie-jackson-clippers
News

Report: Reggie Jackson to Receive Serious Interest From Pelicans

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with guard Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Re-Sign with LA Clippers

USATSI_16076987
News

Kawhi Leonard Opts out, Becomes Free Agent

USATSI_15835406
News

Should the LA Clippers Pursue Andre Iguodala?

Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Competing With Heat, Warriors, and Pacers for Nicolas Batum

Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) moves past Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) for a basket in the second quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Extend Qualifying Offer to Amir Coffey

USATSI_15558181_168384702_lowres
News

Serge Ibaka Opts in for 2021-22 season