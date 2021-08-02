Report: Reggie Jackson to Receive Serious Interest From Pelicans

The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that Reggie Jackson is expected to receive serious interest from the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA free agency begins in just a few short hours, but the rumor mill is already starting to heat up. On Monday morning, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that while the Clippers hope to re-sign Reggie Jackson, the guard is expected to receive serious interest from the New Orleans Pelicans if they miss out on Kyle Lowry.

After his historically great performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Reggie Jackson was expected to command a payday beyond what the Clippers could afford; however, this recent report is one of the first times a specific team has been linked to Reggie.

Once it became known that Kyle Lowry would likely leave Toronto this summer, the New Orleans Pelicans cleared cap space by trading away Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in hopes they could make a run at Lowry. On Sunday evening, it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski they once free agency opens up, the Miami Heat are expected to be the frontrunners to land Kyle Lowry.

With Miami in the lead for Lowry's services, the Pelicans have begun pivoting in their pursuit of a point guard. Having cleared significant enough cap space to make a run at Kyle Lowry and the $30M salary he was pursuing, New Orleans will be able to offer Reggie Jackson a contract far beyond what the Clippers can match.

Having Reggie Jackson's early bird rights, the Clippers can offer him a multi-year deal that averages around $10M annually. While such a deal would be a significant increase from what Reggie has made the previous two seasons, it is likely the New Orleans Pelicans will be willing to offer him significantly more than the Clippers can.

