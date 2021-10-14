    • October 14, 2021
    Serge Ibaka's Life Story Set to Become Animated Kids Series

    Image via Getty/Monica Schipper/Stringe

    LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka is set to have his life story turned into an animated kids series
    LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka is a high-level player on the court, but equally as productive off the court. In addition to his basketball career, the 12-year veteran has several off-court passions that include cooking and making music. When asked about some of the off-court pursuits he has kept busy with during his back injury, Ibaka said that "Mentally it can be hard. But because I was doing a lot of things off the court, like music, my cooking show, it really helped me to stay easy in my mind."

    In addition to the several off-court activities that Ibaka is involved in, the center is reportedly set to have his life story made into an animated kids series. It was announced on Wednesday that Ibaka had signed a development deal with the Red Arrow Studios company via his production company Ouenzé Entertainment.

    The new show will reportedly showcase some of the world's greatest athletes, and the challenges they overcame outside of sports. Ibaka will be featured in the first episode, which will highlight his rise to NBA stardom after a childhood in Africa that included much hardship.

    When asked about the new show, Ibaka said, "I always thought my story could be an inspiration for the younger generations, and I think sharing other athletes' stories of overcoming on this series will have a big impact. There is never a straight line to success and many of us have gone through different obstacles that required us to stay motivated and believe in ourselves. If we can inspire just one kid to not give up on their dreams, I'd consider this series a success."

    Having already won an NBA championship, started his own cooking show, and released music, Serge Ibaka is continuing to inspire others with his work on and off the court.

