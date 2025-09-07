Stephen A Smith Makes Feelings Clear on Kawhi Leonard Amid Controversy
The Los Angeles Clippers have been the talk of the offseason, and it's not just because of their offseason additions. Adding key veterans in Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, as well as John Collins via a trade, the Clippers could very well be in the mix for NBA Finals contention next season if they're healthy and everything works out with their new additions.
However, all the recent attention on the Clippers has come from the allegations brought forth on them by The Athletic's Pablo Torre, alleging that the Clippers worked with former sponsor Aspiration to provide Kawhi Leonard with a 'no-show deal' worth a total of $48 million in compensation. A move the Torre is reporting was done to circumvent the salary cap; it's not a good look for the Clippers.
Since these allegations were brought forth, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has come forth to deny the claims in an ESPN interview, while Leonard has remained silent, which is expected given his persona. Even though he was in attendance at the US Open semifinals over the week, it'd be shocking to hear from Leonard publicly anytime soon.
As the NBA world has reacted to this news, ESPN and sports media star Stephen A Smith took some time to share his honest thoughts on the situation, speaking his truth, which is shocking to nobody.
Stephen A Smith Speaks Out On The Allegations
"That sounds just like Kawhi Leonard. No show job, no show job, don't have to show up, don't have to do a damn thing. That sounds exactly like Kawhi Leonard," Stephen A said. Before getting into his rant, Smith prefaced that he knows people aren't going to be fond of what he has to say.
"He does absolutely, positively, nothing to promote your franchise," Smith added. "...I have said on many, many, and I will say it again, he is the worst superstar I have ever seen in sports history...This is not about his play and it's not about his character...If you're averaging over $40.3 million a year in your career with the Clippers, can you do interviews? Can you do promotional appearances?"
As can be seen by Smith's comments, he's not fond of the fact that Leonard simply doesn't make any appearances or do interviews with the Clippers. Even though he's a reserved person, Smith does have a point that someone making that much money should be representing the organization better.
Opinions like Smith's are a major reason why this no-show deal for Leonard has raised eyebrows of people across the league, since it seems like something Leonard would do. Therefore, as the NBA begins its investigation into this, the truth will come out eventually, whether guilty or innocent.