Three Big Kawhi Leonard Predictions for the 2025-26 NBA Season
The Los Angeles Clippers might have their most talented roster on paper in the last decade, with multiple former All-Star and All-NBA talents, as well as other elite role players to fill in the gaps. While the team will continue to have a spotlight on them until a verdict is reached on the Aspiration investigation, the only thing they can do to quiet the noise is just win basketball games.
While he is at the center point of the investigation, the Clippers' chances of going far at all this season hinge on the play of Kawhi Leonard. Coming off his first healthy offseason in a while, it appears as though a big season could be in store for him if he can ignore the off-court issues. With that, here are three big predictions for his 2025-26 campaign.
Kawhi Leonard Earns All-NBA Honors In 2026
If Leonard wants to get the attention off his back about the investigation and pivot the attention to something else, he can do so by reminding people why he was one of the best wings in the NBA during the mid to late 2010s.
This past season with the Clippers, in Leonard's final 12 games of the regular season, he averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists with an impressive 55.0/49.2/90.0 shooting splits. While a small sample size and additions likely to cut into his workload, it was a reminder that Leonard can still play like a Top 10 player in the league.
Especially if the Clippers can win north of 50 games next season and be a Top 4 seed in the Western Conference, it would only boost Leonard's chances.
Leonard Shoots A Career High In Three Point Attempts
The NBA continues to trend more towards the three-point shot every year, with the Boston Celtics shooting more three-pointers than two-pointers last season. Looking at how the Clippers' roster is constructed, almost everyone will be shooting the outside shot.
As for Leonard, he attempted 5.1 threes per game last season, which is just shy of his career-high with 5.7 attempts during his first season with the Clippers. With James Harden, Chris Paul, and Bradley Beal likely to take up most of the ball-handling duties, it should open up more opportunities for Leonard to get open threes through off-ball movement or just gravity to the other players.
Leonard Cracks The Top 6 For Clippers All-Time Scorers
Leonard enters the 2025-26 season as 10th on the Clippers' all-time scoring list with 6,483 points. So far in his career with the Clippers, the most points he's scored in a single season are 1,613 points. While scoring at a high average matters, the reality is Leonard hasn't logged enough minutes and games to consistently climb the list.
However, if Leonard were to replicate the 1,600 points from the 2023-24 season, he'd climb to 6th place on the Clippers' all-time scoring list, just ahead of Chris Paul. While Paul is sure to add to his points total this season, he might not get enough shot attempts to keep Kawhi off his tail.