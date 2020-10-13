SI.com
Report: Tyronn Lue meeting with New Orleans Pelicans

Farbod Esnaashari

Tyronn Lue not only met with the Houston Rockets this week, but he's also meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue is considered to be a finalist for the head coaching position of the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on these various reports, Lue is a favorite for the Clippers, gaining momentum with the Rockets, and a finalist for the Pelicans. If the Clippers were to hire Ty Lue, they're definitely going to need to do it sooner than later.

The fact that the Clippers seem to be hesitant on hiring Ty Lue brings about one central question - do the LA Clippers want to clean house of their entire coaching staff? On one end that's a totally understandable decision to make after such an epic collapse against the Denver Nuggets. On the other end, the Clippers were literally one bad rotation away from advancing against the Denver Nuggets; they simply had to not play Montrezl Harrell during the Nikola Jokic minutes.

The talent was overwhelmingly available for the LA Clippers to win a championship. As much as they needed a backup point guard whenever Patrick Beverley was in foul trouble, they clearly had more than enough to get it done. LA was up by an average of 15 points in Games 5-7 against the Denver Nuggets for a reason. It became a matter of who to play at what time. JaMychal Green definitely deserved more minutes, and so did Ivica Zubac. Not only that, but it became a matter of not playing multiple defensive liabilities on the court at the same time.

Do you believe the Clippers should completely clean house with an entirely new coaching staff?

