Video: Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony

With NBA training camps set to take place in less than two weeks, players are enjoying the last bit of summer before it is time to begin preparation for another season. While players have been working hard all offseason, these last few weeks before training camp are often used as an opportunity to enjoy life outside of basketball before beginning the grind once again.

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been working tirelessly this summer to fully rehab his ACL injury, and by all accounts he has made great progress. Expected to return during the preseason, Kawhi should be fully healthy when the team opens their season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20th.

Recently spotted at New York Fashion Week, Kawhi was enjoying the last few weeks of summer with some fashion and US Open tennis. Also spotted alongside Leonard were NBA veterans Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony.

It is always fun to see NBA stars interacting with one another off the court, especially in the case of Kawhi Leonard, who is hard to track down in the offseason. Without a social media presence, Leonard is rarely seen during the late months of summer, but this latest appearance at New York Fashion Week gave fans a look at what he is up to.

Once Leonard returns to Los Angeles, it will be about time for media day, training camp, and then his return to the court.

