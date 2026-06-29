Clippers Could Swap Kawhi Leonard for Jaylen Brown With This 3-Team Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to be at the center of the trade buzz this summer. Rumors about Kawhi Leonard aren't dying down as multiple teams continue to pursue the 35-year-old superstar. The Toronto Raptors have emerged as a serious suitor over the last week and are currently engaged in trade discussions with the Clippers.

Simultaneously, the Clippers have reportedly expressed interest in Jaylen Brown. After failing to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Boston Celtics are still looking to move on from Brown, and the Clippers have emerged as a potential landing spot. In fact, ESPN's Vincent Goodwill reported on Monday that the Clippers "want Brown bad," per one league executive.

LA is reportedly facing competition from the Blazers and the Nuggets for the former Finals MVP. But one has to assume that the Clippers would have an excellent shot at Brown if they include Leonard in the trade. A potential three-team trade scenario that lands Leonard in Toronto, Brown in LA, and future assets in Boston could make sense for all sides.

In this scenario, the Clippers give up Leonard for Brown. The Raptors send RJ Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter, and draft capital to Boston to bring Kawhi back to Canada.

This is a fascinating construction for various reasons. Obviously, the details of the framework could change. It could be Brandon Ingram instead of RJ Barrett, or an additional first-round pick changing hands. The idea that this could be appealing for all three teams, however, still stands.

The Clippers achieve their goal of staying competitive while getting younger. This would be reminiscent of their James Harden-for-Darius Garland swap at the trade deadline.

Leonard would likely get the extension he is looking for in Toronto, which would now be a contender in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors give up two good young players in Murray-Boyles and Walter, but it's difficult to imagine them being able to make this deal without including at least one of them. Murray-Boyles will likely be a sticking point in this trade as he has shown a ton of upside in his rookie campaign.

That upside is what will push the Celtics to do this deal. They don't get a player anywhere close to Brown's caliber, but they get significant financial flexibility by moving on from his remaining three-year, $183 million deal. They add draft capital, a solid starter in Barrett, and two young players with potential.

There is so much smoke around Leonard and Brown that one has to assume at least one of these stars will be traded this summer. A three-team construction like this shouldn't be ruled out.