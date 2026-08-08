The Biggest Question the Clippers Still Haven't Answered This Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers were active in the early stages of the offseason, attempting to retool a roster that missed the playoffs with a 42-40 record. The roster overhaul was made clear when Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

While the trade is awaiting finalization due to the cap circumvention investigation, LA still found ways to make external additions. They signed Rui Hachimura to a two-year deal and brought in a few players on two-way deals.

Yet, there is still one question gnawing at the Clippers this offseason.

Who Is Going to Play Center?

LA currently has three players listed at center on the current roster: Brook Lopez, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Jamarion Sharp (on a two-way deal). The Clippers recently brought in Sharp and power forward Johni Broome, but neither of those guys has much NBA experience.

Niederhauser is recovering from a foot injury, and even then, he's entering his second season. That means Lopez is the only center with substantial experience. Simply put, that will not go well for the Clippers.

Lopez has been one of the most underrated centers for nearly two decades now. He carved out an 18-year career because he adapted to the modern NBA. But now he's 38 years old, and his declining athleticism and rebounding have become issues.

Lopez averaged career lows in points (8.5), rebounds (3.6), and field goal percentage (42.8%). It's hard to imagine a scenario where Lopez is the starting center and LA finds ways to win games. While a deep playoff run may not be in the cards for this group, the Clippers have to give Lopez some help.

There is a possibility that Isaiah Jackson could run the five, but he's 6'8", so head coach Ty Lue would run a small-ball lineup with Jackson. LA is lacking rim protection and solid rebounders.

Is There a Solution?

All of the top free agent centers are off the board, which means there isn't much to choose from. They could bring in someone like Nick Richards, Dwight Powell, or Xavier Tillman. There are also potential trade candidates like Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks.

Barring a massive trade from the Clippers, the center position will be a weakness. However, they have to get Lopez some help before the season begins. Asking him to start 82 games is unrealistic, and the options after him are slim.

Surprisingly, we're this late into the offseason, and LA has refused to address the center position. They could be wishing they had one once the season begins.