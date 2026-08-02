Clippers Depth Chart After Busy Offseason: Starters, Rotation, Emergency Backups

The Los Angeles Clippers are waiting for the resolution of the league's investigation into the cap circumvention allegations. This is holding up the Kawhi Leonard trade, but all signs indicate that the Raptors and the Clippers still want to go through with the deal. That is why Clippers fans and analysts also have to make the assumption that Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick will be on the roster next season instead of Leonard.

However, that wasn't the only move the Clippers made this summer. They revamped the roster, added two rookies, including the No. 5 overall pick, Keaton Wagler, and positioned themselves better for the future.

With the trade to acquire Johni Broome last week, the Clippers have now filled all 15 roster spots. If they want to add another player, they have to part ways with someone under contract.

As things stand now, this is how we can expect the Clippers' depth chart to look like on opening day.

Clippers Depth Chart When Kawhi Leonard Trade Goes Through

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Kris Dunn Brandon Ingram Rui Hachimura Brook Lopez Keaton Wagler Kobe Sanders Derrick Jones Jr. Baba Miller Yanic Konan Niederhauser Cam Christie Jordan Miller Isaiah Jackson Gradey Dick Johni Broome

Two-way players: Nick Martinelli, Sean Pedulla, Jamarion Sharp

The starting lineup could certainly look different. Derrick Jones Jr. starting over Rui Hachimura or Keaton Wagler starting over Kris Dunn are possibilities. To make a more balanced and defensively viable roster, however, one has to assume that at least one of Jones Jr. or Dunn will start.

But they will all have a chance to close games for Ty Lue. Garland, Dunn, Ingram, Hachimura, Lopez, Wagler, and Jones Jr. should be considered the seven players who will play the most when the season starts.

So, who else will be in the rotation?

Who Is In the Rotation?

Konan Niederhauser will miss the start of the season. So until he returns, Isaiah Jackson should be the primary backup behind Lopez. Johni Broome could be in the rotation as well, depending on how the training camp and preseason go.

The most obvious names for the eighth and ninth spots in the rotation are Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller. Both wings have proven to be rotation-caliber players last season. Sanders could even have a higher upside than that and could emerge as a potential starter in his second season in the league.

Who Is Out of the Rotation?

To start the season, Cam Christie, Gradey Dick, and Baba Miller will be on the outside looking in. They should be considered emergency backups.

We could see Miller spend some time in the G League until he is up to NBA speed. Christie, on the other hand, isn't guaranteed to be on the roster in October. If the Clippers are to make another addition, Christie is the most likely player to depart. Since he is on a non-guaranteed deal for next season, it would be an easy decision for the Clippers.

Once Konan Niederhauser returns, at least one of Jackson and Broome will also be out of the rotation. Four healthy centers will be one too many on the roster, so the Clippers may part ways with one of Lopez, Jackson, and Broome before the trade deadline.

The two-way players, Pedulla, Martinelli, and Sharp, will spend most of their time in the G League, but they could all get opportunities at various points of the season.

Pedulla is a traditional point guard, and the Clippers don't have many pass-first guards on the team. If Garland misses time, Pedulla could get minutes. Sharp is an intriguing rim protector who could contribute in limited minutes if there are injuries in the center rotation. Martinelli will have to prove that he can make enough shots and defend at a capable level to get on the court in his rookie season.