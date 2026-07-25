3 Clippers Who Are Still Not Safe From an Offseason Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers went through with a full roster shakeup as they agreed to trade Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. This move comes months after the Clippers dealt James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers.

Of course, the trade has been put on hold due to the cap circumvention investigation, but this move clearly signals a new direction for the organization. The next steps will be interesting to monitor.

LA still has several veterans left on the roster. If the Clippers want to rebuild completely, here are three players who could be on the trade block.

Derrick Jones Jr.

With the additions of Rui Hachimura and Brandon Ingram, LA has depth at the forward positions. That likely leaves Derrick Jones Jr. without a spot in the starting five. In his two seasons with the Clippers, Jones Jr. has started 100 out of 127 games.

He's owed $10 million this year and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Instead of potentially losing him for nothing, the Clippers may want to get something in return. With LA's recent interest in Peyton Watson, Jones Jr. could be used as a trade piece. If not before the season, expect several teams to be lining up for Jones Jr. at the trade deadline in February.

Kris Dunn

The Clippers drafted their future star with guard Keaton Wagler. He'll likely join the starting lineup with Darius Garland, which will move Kris Dunn to a reserve role.

Like Jones Jr., Dunn has been a staple in the starting lineup over the last two seasons. His defensive presence has been a massive part of his game. For a $5 million annual salary, Dunn has been a steal for LA.

He's also set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year. He still provides value to a contender, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Clippers pulled the trigger on a Dunn trade in the near future.

Brook Lopez

LA is thin at the center position, so the only way Brook Lopez would get traded is if a center is coming back to the Clippers. The 38-year-old is still capable of knocking down threes, but his lack of athleticism makes Lopez a liability on defense.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is still recovering from foot surgery, which means Isaiah Jackson could be thrust into an elevated role to begin the season. Outside of that, they have Jamarion Sharp on a two-way deal.

Lopez won't have much value on the trade market, but if they're trying to upgrade at the position, moving on from the veteran makes sense.