Clippers Facing Stiff Competition for John Collins in Free Agency

While most of the attention has been understandably given to the Kawhi Leonard situation in LA, the Clippers also have other business to do this summer. The free agency officially starts Tuesday afternoon, and the Clippers have a lot of optionality. How much cap space they will have will depend on what they end up doing with their team options and free agents.

Decisions on Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bennedict Mathurin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Nic Batum will determine how much room the Clippers will have to work with in free agency. Perhaps the most fascinating decision among these will be regarding Collins.

The Clippers have signaled a desire to retain Collins. This front office has been high on the 28-year-old power forward for a while. Considering that they traded Norman Powell to acquire him last offseason, it's difficult to imagine them wanting to part ways with him.

However, they are reportedly facing a lot of competition for Collins' services. Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported over the weekend that the Spurs, Magic, and the Sixers are all interested in signing Collins in free agency.

Clippers May Have to Break the Bank to Keep John Collins in LA

Collins is the only traditional power forward on the Clippers' roster. He started 56 games for them last season and was in the closing lineup for most of the season. He saw a decline in his usage rate last season but was highly efficient, scoring 13.6 points in 27.1 minutes per game on 64.3% True Shooting. He shot over 40% from three for the second time in his nine-year career. He is not a difference-maker defensively, but he can guard his position.

He may not be elite in any one skill on either end of the floor, but Collins is solid across the board. That is what makes him an attractive free agent option. Power forwards who can shoot, score, rebound, and defend at an above-average level are difficult to find.

If the Clippers prioritize keeping Collins, they should still have an advantage over other suitors. They have the flexibility and the cap room to pay him above the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, starting at $15 million next season. San Antonio and Philly can get up to that amount, but can't offer Collins anything more than the non-taxpayer MLE.

Whether the Clippers should beat out other suitors, however, is a different question. Ideally, the Clippers would surround the Keaton Wagler-Darius Garland backcourt duo with more defense and physicality. Collins is alright in those aspects, but one has to wonder whether the Clippers can do better for that salary slot, especially if it gets over $15 million per year.

There are a lot of moving parts in the Clippers' offseason. Their entire calculus can change if there is a Kawhi Leonard trade. However, regardless of the direction they go, it looks like they are going to have to pay up to keep Collins in LA.