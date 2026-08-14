Grading the Clippers' Bradley Beal Signing

While still awaiting a resolution on the Kawhi Leonard saga, the LA Clippers are simultaneously trying to build their roster for next season. They were reportedly in talks with multiple free agents, including Bradley Beal, Bennedict Mathurin, and Peyton Watson. On Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report that the Clippers had agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million deal to return to LA, including a player option in the second season.

Knowing that the Clippers had some interest in bringing back the veteran shooting guard, this is hardly surprising. The front office has coveted Beal for a long time. They moved on from Norman Powell last summer so that they could sign Beal and make him their starting shooting guard. After his season was cut short due to a hip injury, it's understandable that the Clippers wanted to keep him around for another season to see if he could provide them with more.

Clippers Overpaid for Bradley Beal When They Didn't Really Need Him

At the same time, one has to wonder whether this is the best use of resources for the Clippers. Beal had signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason with a player option for $5.6 million next season. He declined that player option and somehow got a raise despite missing almost the entire season.

It is mind-boggling how Beal was able to land a more lucrative contract now than he did last season. Plus, did the Clippers really have to give him a player option for next season? Sure, there were reports of interest from the Miami Heat, but it's strange that the Clippers felt like they had to make such a strong offer to sign Beal.

If he came back on a one-year, veteran's minimum deal, this would be a solid signing. Giving Beal significantly more than the minimum, including a player option for next season, however, makes little sense.

Moreover, the Clippers have been desperately trying to get younger and more dynamic since last season's trade deadline. Giving a two-year deal to a 33-year-old Beal who has an extensive injury history and is coming off hip surgery doesn't really align with this approach.

It's not like the Clippers desperately need Beal's skill set. Sure, they don't have a traditional shooting guard. Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, and Keaton Wagler were in line to share the shooting guard minutes. And you can never have too much shooting on the court, so Beal could help when healthy.

But what the Clippers really needed was more size, defense, and athleticism. Beal doesn't necessarily help in any of those aspects of the game.

There is a chance the Clippers could use Beal as a trade chip. That is one benefit of signing Beal to this deal instead of a minimum contract. If he is healthy and contributes, the Clippers could move him at the trade deadline for positive value.

So, there is a chance this could work out for the Clippers. However, given where they are as a franchise, this is not the most inspiring signing. It's not going to hurt them significantly in the short or long term, but it also has a very small chance of being a great-value deal for the Clippers.

Grade: D+