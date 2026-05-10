Clippers Get No. 5 Pick in NBA Draft: What it Means and Why it Matters

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery praying to the basketball gods for some ping-pong ball luck. They had a 27.8% chance at the No. 5 pick and a 20.1% chance at the No. 6 pick. In every other scenario, which was a 52.1% chance, the Indiana Pacers would keep their lottery pick, and the Clippers wouldn't have a first-round selection.

Things couldn't have gone better for the Clippers. The absolute best-case scenario occurred, and the Clippers landed the fifth-overall selection as part of the trade that sent Ivica Zubac to the Pacers at the deadline.

Now What?

This changes the Clippers' offseason and future in a big way. The fifth-overall pick is easily the best asset the Clippers have right now, especially since 2026 is considered an excellent draft class.

The consensus top of the class consists of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa. The Clippers are unlikely to have a shot at any of these three prospects. The Clippers will likely pick among the next tier of players, Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Kingston Flemings.

The fascinating part of this is the fact that this is a very point guard-heavy class around where the Clippers are picking. If Wilson isn't available at five, the consensus prospects around that selection will be all point guards like Flemings, Acuff, Wagler, Brayden Burries, and Mikel Brown Jr. Would the Clippers select a point guard when they have Darius Garland in place?

Since point guard is not a top concern for the Clippers, perhaps there could be an opportunity to trade down. LA could add more draft capital in this scenario while still picking the best-fitting prospect.

Could Clippers Trade the Pick?

Another possibility would be to trade this pick entirely. If the Clippers want to be a championship contender next season and believe that their title window is the next couple of years with Kawhi Leonard as their star, then it could make some sense to move this pick for a high-level starter.

This obviously carries some significant risks. The Clippers would be trading away their best asset and their best chance at a future superstar who could save the franchise. They must get a true difference-maker who fits perfectly for GM Lawrence Frank to even consider this route.

A likely scenario is finding the middle ground. Similar to what the Philadelphia 76ers found with VJ Edgecombe this season, the Clippers could try to find a rookie who could contribute right away while also being a bridge between the present and the future of the franchise.

Regardless of what the Clippers decide to do with the pick, this certainly makes them a significantly more relevant team going forward. They will either have a higher likelihood of keeping Kawhi and contending next season, or have a brighter future thanks to a blue-chip prospect. Clippers fans will hope that it is both.