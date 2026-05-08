Clippers' Immediate Future Hinges on Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery

The 2026 NBA draft class is filled with one of the most talented player pools in recent memory. BYU forward AJ Dybansta, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, and Duke forward Cam Boozer highlight this class, and there are plenty of other players who can make a big impact on a franchise.

The NBA Draft lottery will take place on Sunday, May 10th, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC or on the ESPN app. The Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets have the highest odds to secure the first overall pick (14%).

While the Los Angeles Clippers currently do not own a first-round pick, they will have their eyes glued to the results of the draft lottery. If the ping pong balls go their way, the Clippers could end up with the fifth or sixth overall pick.

Evaluating Options for Clippers if They Get Pacers' Pick

LA has a combined 47.9 percent chance to select a player in the first round. Indiana has a 27.8 percent chance of falling to five, and a 20.1 percent possibility of dropping to six. Those are pretty favorable odds for the Clippers.

General manager Lawrence Frank could certainly keep their pick and get a talented rookie. There are plenty of excellent guards to pair with Darius Garland in the backcourt. It also depends on who would be selecting before LA and what route they may go.

The Clippers could also trade this pick. If the goal this offseason is to keep Kawhi Leonard, that pick could be used to acquire a talented player. There could be a lot of movement at the top of the draft order, as teams may want an opportunity to draft a potential superstar. Regardless, if LA gets this pick, it opens up a lot of possibilities for them.

Who Could the Clippers Take With the Pick?

As mentioned earlier, the Clippers could go multiple routes with the fifth or sixth selection. The likely top four will be, in any order, Dybansta, Peterson, Boozer, and UNC's Caleb Wilson. If that is the order, LA would have a plethora of guards to choose from.

Keaton Wagler, the 6'6" guard from Illinois, is a highly touted prospect. He helped lead his team to the Final Four and is one of the best scorers in the draft. His size and shot-making ability could make him an ideal shooting guard next to Garland. Wagler averaged 17.9 points per game as a freshman,

Mikel Brown Jr. is another guard to consider. He's a 6'5" guard who averaged 18 points per game with Louisville last season. Injury concerns could hurt his draft value, but he is an exceptional guard that Clippers' fans would love.

Regardless of whether the Clippers make a selection with that pick or trade it, it will be their most valuable asset if they end up getting it.