Clippers Have Yet to Address Their Biggest Weakness This Summer

The Los Angeles Clippers have been active this summer, revamping the roster that went 42-40 and missed the playoffs only for the second time in the Ty Lue era. The biggest move they have made was obviously the Kawhi Leonard trade, which is still awaiting the conclusion of the league's cap circumvention investigation.

Regardless of when that is finalized, the Clippers will look very different next season. However, despite the sweeping changes, the main weakness that plagued LA last season continues to be present.

As was the case after the trade deadline last year, the Clippers have one of the worst center rotations in the league. Once they traded away Ivica Zubac, the Clippers didn't add another starting-caliber center. This has tanked their chances in the final stretch of the season. Unless they add a quality big man before the start of the season, this will sink them next season, as well.

Clippers' Center Rotation Is Still Their Weakest Link

As things stand now, Brook Lopez is the starting center on opening night. The 38-year-old suffered a major decline already last season, having the least productive campaign of his career. He was still able to make enough shots and space the floor, but his lack of athleticism and mobility was a big issue. He is a very poor rebounder and a limited defender outside of his rim protection. Plus, at this stage of his career, he is better utilized as a 15-20 minute per game backup.

Besides Lopez, the Clippers have three centers under contract: Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Isaiah Jackson, and Johni Broome.

Konan Niederhauser will miss the start of the season after undergoing foot surgery. He showed flashes, especially offensively, in his rookie season, but how much he will be able to contribute coming off the injury remains to be seen.

Jackson is a fine third-string center and is a decent offensive option. But he is undersized and a questionable defender.

Broome, just acquired from the Sixers, is more of a combo big. He is an efficient scorer and is a talented offensive player, but he is very unproven and inexperienced at the NBA level.

The only other option the Clippers have is Jamarion Sharp, who is on a two-way contract. He has incredible size, length, and rim protection ability due to his seven-foot-five frame, but he has never played in an NBA game. Relying on him as a potential contributor may be asking too much.

This is a group that the Clippers will struggle to get 48 minutes of quality center play out of. It will be even harder while Konan Niederhauser is sidelined.

It's not like the Clippers have solid small-ball center options. Rui Hachimura, Baba Miller, and Derrick Jones Jr. are the candidates to get some minutes there. Hachimura doesn't have the rim protection, Jones lacks the size, and Miller doesn't have the experience to earn Lue's trust for extended periods.

There is also a very real risk of Lopez falling off a cliff. He was already not playing at a starter level last season. If he takes another step back, which would be expected in his 19th season in the league, then the Clippers' center situation could get even bleaker.

The Clippers lack size, physicality, and athleticism across the board. They have elite defensive options on the perimeter outside of Jones and Kris Dunn. They will be porous on the perimeter. This requires a defensive anchor on the backline who can cover these holes. The Clippers don't have that player, and unless they add one, they are doomed to punch below their weight next season.