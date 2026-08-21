Clippers' Official Max Strus Statement Reveals Team's Intentions for Next Season

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to build their roster for next season and beyond. Even though the Kawhi Leonard saga has yet to be resolved, the Clippers' front office is doing its best to put together a solid team that can compete night in and night out. The latest addition of Max Strus, only in exchange for a single second-round pick, will go a long way in achieving that goal.

In fact, GM Lawrence Frank confirmed the team's intentions for next season in his remarks to the media when announcing the Strus addition. In the official team statement, Frank said, "We are going to be a highly competitive team this season and Max will be a big part of it."

Frank then added that Strus is "a great shooter with good feel who can handle and pass," and "competes on both ends of the court and his versatility allows him to play different roles with different groups."

Strus' ability to hit shots while possessing the ability to do more with the ball is well-documented. He is more than just a three-and-D player. There is a reason he has been on winning teams for most of his career, and Frank seems to covet Strus' versatility and competitive spirit.

Clippers Clearly Have No Intention of Bottoming Out and Rebuilding

The focus on being competitive is the most important aspect of Frank's statement. It is also in line with everything the Clippers have done so far this summer. Even though they are losing their franchise superstar, the Clippers have no interest in bottoming out and rebuilding.

Sure, the Clippers aren't going to start the season with deep postseason aspirations. But they are seemingly not willing to shift their focus entirely from the present to the future. The Clippers didn't want to trade Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Brook Lopez this summer. They re-signed Bradley Beal, added Rui Hachimura, and traded for Strus.

That is a ton of veteran competence, and it makes it clear that the Clippers will try to win as many games as they can.

This makes sense, since the Clippers have no incentive to tank, anyway. They don't control their own first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Winning more games only lowers the Oklahoma City Thunder's lottery odds.

Plus, as long as Steve Ballmer and Ty Lue are in LA, the Clippers will almost always be in win-now mode. The Clippers finally have some future assets like Keaton Wagler and draft capital, but that doesn't mean that they are willing to punt on a season. Expect a Clippers team that is trying to maximize their potential and compete all season.