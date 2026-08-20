Clippers Updated Depth Chart After the Max Strus Trade

The NBA offseason has been littered with trades. The free agent market wasn't as lucrative as in other years, so teams had to get creative with roster construction.

The Los Angeles Clippers were involved in another trade on Wednesday. They acquired Max Strus from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick. This move was part of a crazy five-team trade, highlighted by Peyton Watson going to Cleveland.

The Clippers were supposedly interested in Watson, but they landed on Strus. His arrival creates a crowded back room in LA. Let's take a look at the depth chart, assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through.

Updated Clippers Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Kris Dunn Brandon Ingram Rui Hachimura Brook Lopez Keaton Wagler Max Strus Jordan Miller Derrick Jones Jr. Yanic Konan Niederhauser Kobe Sanders Bradley Beal Isaiah Jackson

Other rotation players: Gradey Dick, Cam Christie, Johni Broome

The Strus trade creates a rotation competition for Ty Lue to decipher. LA has a ton of guards. Garland will start at point guard, but who will start alongside him?

Lue could align his trust with Dunn, who started 68 games last season and was a big-time contributor on the defensive end. At least for the start of the year, the veteran guard could earn the starting nod. But everyone wants to see the rookie, Wagler. The Clippers might slow-play his development and let Wagler earn his spot in the starting lineup.

Wagler will be in the starting lineup at some point next season, but it may be wise to be patient with the rookie guard. That leaves Strus as the other backup guard. The 30-year-old missed most of last season due to injury, but he made an impact in the playoffs.

He averaged nearly 10 points per game on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Strus will be an excellent three-and-D player and should make a positive impression on the Clippers.

What Happens to the Rest of the Guards?

Strus creates a ripple effect on the rest of the guard rotation. The Clippers have a lot of capable guards, but not enough spots to fill.

LA recently re-signed Bradley Beal to a two-year deal, but what exactly is his role on the team? He played six games last season, and while there still might be high upside, he hasn't been able to stay on the court. This trade makes the Beal signing more confusing.

Gradey Dick is another player impacted by the trade. His role is unclear at the moment, and even his future with the Clippers is uncertain. If the Leonard trade goes through, LA will have 17 players on the roster, so cuts will be made.

Strus is a welcome addition, but the lack of frontcourt depth remains a concern, and the 6'5" guard won't help in that department.