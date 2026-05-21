Clippers May Reportedly Lose Key Member of Their Defensive Success

Even though the NBA Playoffs are in full swing and four teams are battling it out for the title, the rest of the league is in offseason mode. Free agency hasn't opened, and the trade market has yet to heat up, but teams have already begun to make their moves for next season and beyond.

There have been a slew of coaching changes in recent weeks. Certain teams that have failed to reach their goals have moved on from their head coaches and are now looking to hire new staff. This could mean that the Los Angeles Clippers lose a key coach who has shaped their defensive identity over the last two years.

Clippers' Jeff Van Gundy May Be On the Move This Offseason

Per NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Orlando Magic are looking into Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy to be their next head coach. The Magic fired Jamahl Mosley after five seasons in charge after he failed to take them past the first round. Now, they are looking for a head coach who can help them get over the hump.

Jeff Van Gundy's brother, Stan, was previously the head coach of Orlando and found tremendous success there, taking them to the NBA Finals. 14 years after Stan Van Gundy's Magic tenure ended, his brother may now be headed from LA to Orlando.

Fischer noted that the Magic want to hire an experienced head coach. It's hard to find someone as experienced as Van Gundy when it comes to basketball.

Even though the 64-year-old didn't hold a coaching position in the NBA between 2007 and 2024, he has extensive experience at all levels, including coaching the Knicks for six seasons and the Rockets for four seasons in the 90s and 2000s.

After his tenure in Houston ended in 2007, Van Gundy worked as a color commentator for ESPN for a long time before making his return to coaching with the Clippers.

Since the summer of 2024, Van Gundy has been the lead assistant under Ty Lue and has been tasked with running the defense. Widely considered the "defensive coordinator" for the Clippers, Van Gundy was the architect of the Clippers' impressive third-ranked defense in the 2024-25 season. They were the best defensive-rebounding team in the league that season and looked as connected and disciplined on that end of the floor as any team.

After the 2024-25 season, Kawhi Leonard had given Van Gundy credit for the "team's renewed defensive spirit," per The Athletic Law Murray.

Last season, the Clippers obviously took a step back defensively. Yet, it seems like that hasn't hurt Van Gundy's reputation around the league.

Billy Donovan, who was just fired by the Chicago Bulls a few weeks ago, is reportedly the frontrunner for the Magic job. For now, it sounds like Van Gundy is right behind him as an alternative. If he is to leave LA this summer, Ty Lue may have to find a replacement to sustain the team's defensive identity and success.