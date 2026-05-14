Clippers’ Path to Kickstarting a Long-Awaited Rebuild Is Painfully Obvious

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 offseason with a true rebuild looking more realistic than ever. After winning the No. 5 pick during Sunday’s NBA Draft lottery, the Clippers have a chance to draft a franchise-changing talent in a loaded draft, whether it is Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr., Arizona’s Brayden Burries, or Michigan’s Aday Mara.

With that, the question surrounding Kawhi Leonard and his future in LA has gotten louder. And one team has emerged with a package that could kickstart the Clippers rebuild. That team is the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State has brought back Steve Kerr and appears to be trying to go all in on one last run at a championship in the Steph Curry era. With Leonard coming off an MVP-caliber season and the Warriors unlikely to have the assets to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi is the clear next-best option. The Warriors could offer a lottery pick and some intriguing young talent, which could lay a nice foundation for a new era of Clippers basketball built around Darius Garland.

Warriors-Kawhi Leonard Trade Could Be the Move That Reshapes the Clippers’ Future

The Warriors could offer the Clippers a package of Brandin Podziemski, the 11th overall pick, a pair of future draft picks, and Jimmy Butler. This package checks every box LA should have in any deal centered around trading the franchise's superstar. They get a blue-chip talent, a second lottery selection, future draft capital likely from the post-Steph era, and cap flexibility with Butler having one year left on his deal.

With Podziemski, the Clippers would get a fun young building block who had a really strong third season and can be a high-level connective piece. This past season, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and shot 37.1 percent from three. His ability to play both on and off the ball and be a disruptor defensively would make him a great fit next to Garland in the backcourt long-term.

Then, at pick No. 11, the Clippers could look to address a need, such as the center or wing spot. Two high-level rim protectors in Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance and Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. would still likely be available, and either player could be LA’s center of the future. And if the front office is comfortable with Yanic Konan Niederhauser as the team's franchise center, then New Zealand Breakers' Karim Lopez could be an option. He brings a ton of upside as a do-it-all forward and would be a fun project pick for LA.

The idea of trading Kawhi and rebuilding without owning the rights to your own first-round picks over the next several seasons may scare some. By making a deal of this framework with the Warriors, the Clippers get some young talent and draft capital, but the real kicker is Butler.

By bringing in Butler, the Clippers would open up their cap sheet after this season and have the flexibility to recruit free agents and jump right back into playoff contention.

It feels like the Clippers getting the No. 5 is a sign from the basketball gods for this front office to enter a rebuild this offseason. Step one in that process is trading Kawhi Leonard, and if they do pull the trigger on that decision, LA’s first call should be to Golden State.