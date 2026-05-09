Clippers Rumored to Have Interest in Nuggets Starter After Denver's Early Exit

While the NBA Playoffs rage on, Los Angeles Clippers fans are laser-focused on the offseason. Following the disappointing Play-In exit, the Clippers are desperately trying to upgrade the roster for next season. GM Lawrence Frank hinted after the season that the Clippers hope to build a winner around Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland.

The rest of the roster outside the star duo, however, leaves plenty to be desired. The Clippers need more athleticism, more shooting, and more size. Fortunately, they have enough financial flexibility, draft capital, and assets to acquire difference-makers.

Cam Johnson May Emerge as a Clippers Target per Latest Reports

One of those potential difference-makers may be Cam Johnson of the Denver Nuggets. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints highlighted Johnson as a player expected to be on the trade block this summer. The sharpshooting forward will draw some interest on the market, and Siegel named the Clippers as one of the potential landing spots.

Along with the Warriors, Lakers, and the Rockets, the Clippers reportedly expressed interest in trading for Johnson when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. It was eventually the Nuggets that traded away Michael Porter Jr. last offseason to acquire Johnson. After Denver came up short of their ultimate goal by losing to Minnesota in the first round, it is expected to make significant changes to the roster this offseason. This could include moving on from Johnson.

The Clippers' interest in Johnson would be understandable. One of the under-the-radar weaknesses of the team last season was its shooting. Besides Garland and Leonard, the Clippers lacked dangerous three-point shooters. This prevented head coach Ty Lue from being able to surround his stars with sufficient spacing.

Johnson, who shot 43% from three last season and has shot 39.6% in his career, could easily help solve this problem for the Clippers.

The best part is that Johnson is more than just a shooter. At six-foot-eight, he has good positional size. He can get his shot over anybody. If the defense closes out hard on him, he can make good decisions with the ball, get to the basket, or keep the ball moving. Plus, he is a decent enough defender that he will not be a liability on that end of the floor.

This is the type of two-way player who can thrive off the ball that the Clippers lacked last season. LA was surrounding Garland and Leonard with limited offensive players like Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr., or players who struggle off the ball like Bennedict Mathurin. A perimeter player like Johnson would make the Clippers' starting five make more sense.

The Nuggets will ideally want to save some money in a Cam Johnson trade. They want to re-sign Peyton Watson, which means that the Clippers wouldn't have to send out as much salary as they bring in. The 30-year-old forward is due $23 million next season. The Clippers have enough cap space to bring him in without giving up much. It would likely take a future first-round pick and a middling asset, but the Clippers would be wise to pursue Johnson in the offseason.