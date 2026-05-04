Rockets-Kawhi Leonard Trade Buzz Will Likely Be a Big Offseason Topic

Until he publicly commits to the Los Angeles Clippers or signs a contract extension, the Kawhi Leonard trade rumors aren't going anywhere. With several title contenders suffering disappointing first-round exits, the rumors have only increased over the last week. The trade buzz surrounding the Houston Rockets and Leonard is especially notable and should be here to stay.

The Rockets have understandably been at the forefront of offseason discussions since their elimination at the hands of the Lakers. Despite trading for Kevin Durant last offseason and accelerating their timeline, the Rockets weren't any closer to the title. Their young players haven't taken the forward steps they were hoping for, suggesting that a few of them could be on the table in trade talks.

Rockets Will Be a Top Kawhi Leonard Suitor If He's Available

Both Jake Fischer of The Stein Line and Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports wrote about the possibility of the Rockets chasing Leonard over the summer. Iko wrote that Houston "won't pigeonhole or wed themselves to one type of star," before naming Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid in addition to Leonard as potential targets. Fischer mentioned a similar list of names that included Leonard and said that the Rockets' potential pursuit will be a storyline to watch in the offseason.

In their end-of-season press conference on Monday, Rockets GM Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka didn't tease big roster changes. They hinted at mostly running it back with minor changes on the back end of the roster.

Yet, things in the NBA change at lightning speed. Championship windows can open and close very quickly. Teams can receive trade offers or find an opportunity that they can't say no to. Clippers fans know this very well after seeing James Harden and Ivica Zubac get traded out of nowhere at this year's deadline.

So, the Rockets' top brass saying that wholesale changes shouldn't be expected must be taken with a grain of salt. If a title contender gets the chance to trade for a player of Leonard's caliber, it will seriously consider it.

The Rockets showed their willingness to take big swings when they traded for Durant last season. Because the price was right (Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and a first-round pick), they were fine with acquiring a 36-year-old who didn't fit their timeline. Now that their championship window is officially here, it only makes sense for them to lean further in and pursue Leonard.

Fortunately for the Clippers, the Rockets can make a very strong offer for Leonard. Few teams have the combination of draft assets, good young players, and matching salary that the Rockets have. LA can find exactly what it is looking for among the slew of first-round picks, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard, to kickstart the new era of Clippers basketball.