Ex-Clipper Ben Simmons Getting Ready for NBA Return: Should LA Be Interested?

The last time we saw Ben Simmons on an NBA court was with the LA Clippers. The former three-time All-Star had signed with the Clippers for the final stretch of the 2024-25 season. After suiting up in 24 regular-season games with LA, Simmons' minutes declined in the playoffs, and he eventually fell out of the rotation. After his contract expired at the end of the season, Simmons didn't sign with a new team and has been out of the NBA ever since.

In fact, he has been away from basketball. He spent last season getting healthy after dealing with consistent back injuries for years. He has been involved in professional sportfishing while training and working out with hopes of an NBA return.

Simmons may be inching closer to that return. According to ESPN's Marc Spears, the 30-year-old point guard is a full participant in the Australian national team's minicamp this week. He added that Simmons is hoping to land a vet minimum contract in the NBA, and already has several teams interested. Spears also mentioned that a Western Conference team has offered him a training camp invite.

According to Simmons and the coaches he has been working with, this is the best the Australian veteran has looked physically in years.

If this is true, one has to assume that Simmons will land a minimum deal somewhere for next season. He is still only 30 years old and has the physical tools and talent to be a difference-maker. Could he make that impact for the Clippers?

Ben Simmons Could Be a Worthy Flier for the Clippers

Since the same Clippers front office signed Simmons only a year and a half ago, there may still be some interest there. The problem is that the Clippers are in a very different place right now. They no longer have aspirations of a deep postseason run. Instead, they are hoping to set themselves up for the future.

However, that doesn't mean that signing Simmons would be a bad idea. On paper, Simmons is the type of player the Clippers need.

If Simmons can turn back the clock at least a little bit, he could be the versatile wing defender that the Clippers lack. LA has questionable defenders on the perimeter in Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Brandon Ingram, and Rui Hachimura. Adding someone like Simmons into the mix can boost the Clippers' defense. LA needs the size and length Simmons provides on the wing.

Offensively, Simmons can fit seamlessly because of the ample shooting the Clippers have. LA has a ton of shooting across the board, including from their center, Brook Lopez. This makes Simmons a cleaner fit. The Clippers can surround Simmons with a ton of shooting and spacing. In return, Simmons can provide pace, passing, and playmaking, both in transition and in the half-court.

The Clippers could help rehabilitate Simmons' value. They can then sign him to a multi-year, team-friendly deal and have a cheap contributor. Or, they could use him as a trade chip to get some future assets back.

These are obviously all highly optimistic scenarios. First, the Clippers have to ensure that Simmons is healthy. If he is, he may be a worthy flier for the new-look Clippers.