Grading the Clippers First-Round Pick: LA Finds Ideal Garland Pairing in Keaton Wagler

After months of speculation, the NBA draft has finally arrived. The 2026 draft class is stacked with talent, and the Los Angeles Clippers were given the fifth-overall pick courtesy of the Ivica Zubac-Indiana Pacers trade.

The top four picks went as many analysts anticipated. AJ Dybansta was the first overall pick to the Washington Wizards, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson went to the Utah Jazz, Cameron Boozer to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Chicago Bulls selected UNC forward Caleb Wilson.

The Clippers were the first wild card of the NBA draft. They had multiple options with the fifth pick, but they ultimately landed on Illinois guard Keaton Wagler.

Clippers Made the Right Pick With Wagler

Over the last several weeks, there was speculation that LA would select Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. or maybe even Michigan center Aday Mara. However, Lawrence Frank and the front office went with the safest option in Wagler.

Wagler was the biggest riser on draft boards after a tremendous freshman season at Illinois. He averaged nearly 18 points per game and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. His best scoring game of the year was against Purdue, where he dropped 46 points in a win.

He is 6'6" and can play on or off the ball. He's an elite movement shooter and can also knock down the catch-and-shoot threes. He plays at his own pace and is a smart decision-maker. Wagler is also an above-average rebounder for a guard and can defend well.

Some experts have pointed out his thin frame and lack of athleticism. Wagler is only 185 pounds and could struggle with playing physical on the defensive end. He also didn't record a dunk last season, so there are questions around his verticality and his ability to score around the rim.

Grading the Keaton Wagler Pick

Ultimately, the Clippers made the right selection with Wagler. LA finished 21st in three-pointers made (12.4) and threes attempted (33.8). They desperately needed a player that can fix that issue, and Wagler helps quite a bit.

Wagler can also slide in perfectly as a shooting guard next to Darius Garland. He can take pressure off of Garland as a solid ball-handler, but he can also get open looks off the ball. Wagler will join a competitive Clippers team and should be in the starting lineup on opening night.

LA addressed a major need, and Wagler should be a fun player to watch for years to come.

Grade: A