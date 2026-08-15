Highlighting When Kawhi Leonard Returns to LA for the First Time

The Los Angeles Clippers have been no stranger to significant headlines this offseason. At the end of June, they agreed to trade All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and several draft picks.

The trade took a massive turn when it was revealed that it can't be finalized until the league's investigation into the Clippers is completed. There are current cap circumvention allegations surrounding LA and Leonard. However, executives believe a resolution will happen before the season starts.

Assuming Leonard heads to Toronto, let's take a look at when the former Clipper could make his return to Los Angeles.

When Could Leonard Play in Front of the Clippers' Fans?

The NBA recently released every team's schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Clippers will open their season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 21st. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

LA will play the Raptors twice during the regular season. The first meeting will be at home on Monday, November 2nd. The second will take place on Friday, January 1st, in Toronto. So, fans won't have to wait long to see Leonard's return to LA, assuming he's healthy.

The Clippers will also play a preseason game against the Raptors on Saturday, October 10th. The beginning of LA's schedule presents its fair share of challenges. They'll play the Lakers, Thunder, Heat, and Timberwolves over the first 10 games.

Expectations for the Clippers

Trading Leonard was an obvious sign that the franchise wants to pivot in a new direction. The Clippers fell short of expectations last season and subsequently traded James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Leonard.

LA will look towards the future with rookie guard Keaton Wagler at the forefront of this soft rebuild. They have other young pieces in Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Kobe Sanders, and Isaiah Jackson. That means the Clippers won't have a clear expectation of making the playoffs.

A play-in tournament berth is on the table, but in a loaded Western Conference, that will be tough. LA is without a clear "alpha". The objective should be player development and, hopefully, to secure draft capital at the trade deadline.

No fan wants to see a rebuild. It could be an agonizing period for Clippers basketball, but it's the best long-term path. LA wasn't going to make a deep playoff run with Leonard, and now they can move into the Wagler era. In the meantime, the Clippers still have to make a few roster decisions before the regular season begins.