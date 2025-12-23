5 Most Realistic Ivica Zubac Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-21 for the season, and with Ivica Zubac expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury for at least the next three weeks, their hopes of a postseason appearance are quickly dwindling. Even though there have currently been no indications that the Clippers are looking to blow it up, the writing is on the wall. The fans are expecting it, but the front office will need to come to its senses, perhaps once the Clippers continue their slide down the standings without Zubac.

Zubac will almost certainly return before the trade deadline. Regardless of when he gets back in action, he will draw a ton of interest if the Clippers were to make him available on the trade market. A starting center who is a weapon on both ends of the floor, Zubac is in his prime and is on a team-friendly deal that pays him $18.1 million this season. This makes him an appealing trade target for any center-needy teams. Here are the five most likely landing spots for the Croatian big man.

Indiana Pacers

Since losing Myles Turner in free agency after making the NBA Finals, the Pacers have a big hole at center. There have already been reports about Indiana's interest in the 28-year-old center, and the Pacers have the matching salary like Obi Toppin, TJ McConnell, and Ben Mathurin, and the necessary draft capital to make an enticing offer to the Clippers.

Boston Celtics

Another Eastern Conference contender that has a desperate need for a starting center is Boston. Neemias Queta has been doing an admirable job this season, but Zubac would be a clear upgrade. As the Celtics look to build around Jayson Tatum upon his return, getting another starter on a great contract would make their roster construction significantly easier. They should be willing to give up multiple first-round picks to do that.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are trying to build the best roster possible at the dawn of Steph Curry's career. With Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler also in their mid-to-late 30s, the Warriors' title window is the next two years. Zubac gives them a quality starting center in his prime.

Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski could all be intriguing options for the Clippers in a trade package, as well as draft capital.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans owe their 2026 first-round pick, so they have very little incentive to bottom out and rebuild. Now that they have been playing much better, they may try and chase a Play-In spot.

Derik Queen is looking like a steal, but he is a defensive liability. Pairing him with a defensive center long-term is a path the Pelicans should explore. Zubac might be the best big man they could realistically get on the trade market.

Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic is on an expiring contract, and the Bulls don't have a long-term center to replace him. Zubac could be that player.

The Bulls have long needed a defensive anchor behind their porous perimeter defense. Zubac could not only make up for Josh Giddey's defensive shortcomings, but he could also be a solid pick-and-roll partner for him.

Chicago has a ton of expiring contracts like Vucevic, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Coby White, that the Clippers may be interested in, in addition to multiple first-round picks that they could part ways with.

