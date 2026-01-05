5 Realistic Trade Targets for Clippers With 1 Month Left Before Trade Deadline

Even though the Los Angeles Clippers' win streak came to an end over the weekend, they have certainly righted the ship in recent weeks. Sitting at 12-22, the Clippers have turned themselves into a play-in candidate but still have ways to go before they can feel good about their postseason chances.

Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, and Ty Lue all seem aligned on the organizational vision of being as competitive as possible this season. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are seemingly sticking around until at least the offseason, which means that the Clippers are more likely to be buyers than sellers before the February 5 trade deadline.

The Clippers can trade two unprotected first-round picks this season. They can also sweeten the deal by offering another first-round pick swap. Bogdan Bogdanovic's $16 million deal and John Collins' $26.5 million contract are the two biggest trade chips that the Clippers will use as matching salary. With that trade package, the Clippers should be able to get a starting-caliber player or two in return. Let's look at the possible candidates to be a Clipper before February.

Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is the type of high-upside player the Clippers lack on the roster. After a long contract extension process over the offseason, Kuminga returned to Golden State for $22.5 million this season. Yet, he has been in and out of the rotation once again for Steve Kerr, making him a likely trade candidate.

The 23-year-old forward's time in Golden State is almost certainly over, and the Clippers can give him a chance at redemption, especially now that their wing depth is compromised after Derrick Jones Jr.'s injury. Kuminga has shown flashes of defensive potential and has enough athleticism to warrant a flier.

RJ Barrett

Barrett is a more proven wing option than Kuminga, but doesn't offer the same upside. He has 1.5 years left on his contract, and the Raptors' financial situation may not allow them to re-sign him without creating an exorbitant tax bill. For the right offer, Toronto should be willing to let Barrett walk at the deadline.

The 25-year-old Canadian can guard multiple positions and do a little bit of everything on offense to be a solid rotation piece, but he will not require the Clippers to break the bank to acquire him.

Herb Jones

Jones is an ideal target because he only makes $13.9 million this season and is under contract for three more seasons. Despite missing some time due to injuries this season, Jones is on a team-friendly contract and would be a major upgrade for the Clippers on the defensive side of the ball.

The Pelicans forward is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and is an improved shooter. This would immediately make him the best three-and-D player on the roster.

New Orleans will likely ask for at least one unprotected first-round pick in this deal. Whether the Clippers should be willing to give that up remains a fascinating question.

Zach LaVine

LaVine is the highest-profile player on this list, but carries a significant risk. His $47.5 million salary for this season makes salary-matching complicated. The Clippers would have to include Bogdanovic, Collins, and another veteran to make the math work.

On paper, LaVine is the elite shooter and off-ball threat the Clippers need around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. In reality, the 30-year-old shooting guard can be a defensive liability and difficult to fit into the team's long-term salary structure. He is certainly easy to acquire due to the Kings' situation, but the Clippers should not be willing to give up a haul to get him.

Coby White

The dynamic Chicago Bulls guard is on an expiring contract that pays him $12.9 million for this season. Instead of losing him for nothing in the offseason, the Bulls would be wise to get assets back for White in a trade. Giving up at least one first-round pick for White, in addition to matching salary, makes a ton of sense for the Clippers.

White is not going to solve the Clippers' defensive concerns, but he gives LA another shot creator who can also space the floor for Harden and Leonard, while giving them a young long-term piece with upside.

