6 Most Likely James Harden Landing Spots Following Shocking Trade Request

The Los Angeles Clippers never run out of ways to shock their fans. Even when things are seemingly going smoothly, the organization finds a way to throw a curveball that catches everyone by surprise. On Monday night, it was a James Harden trade request that dropped in the middle of their game against the Sixers, during a 17-4 run over their last 21 games.

Since then, everyone has been trying to make sense of the news. Potential suitors have emerged, with the Cleveland Cavaliers getting thrown out as the most likely landing spot. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the talks between the Cavs and the Clippers "have not yet reached an advanced stage."

This opens up a multitude of options for the Clippers and Harden. Let's take a look at the six most likely destinations to get a deal done for Harden between now and 3 pm EST on Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers

A trade package centered around Darius Garland seems like the most discussed possibility, but there are conflicting reports about how close the two sides actually are. ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly reported that the Cavs want additional draft capital in a Harden-for-Garland trade, a request the Clippers aren't too interested in.

On paper, this is the type of trade that makes sense for the Clippers. They are seemingly not going to pivot and rebuild after trading Harden, so getting an All-Star caliber player in return should keep them competitive in their playoff chase.

In reality, however, turning Garland into Harden without additional draft picks or savings may not be too attracive for Cleveland. The Cavs are the most expensive team in the league and are above the second apron. Garland and Harden make pretty much the same amount. So, the Cavs have every right to ask for more when taking back a player 10 years older than their All-Star guard. Whether they can find common ground remains to be seen.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Stein and Fischer revealed the Wolves as a team Harden has interest in playing for. The complicating matter here is the fact that Minnesota is also reportedly interested in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. While trading for both stars are technically possible, overhauling their entire roster mid-season is highly unrealistic.

Harden's fit in Minnesota is undeniably good. The Wolves are looking for a ball-handler and playmaker to replace the aging Mike Conley. They are a title contender that Harden should have an interest in playing for. They also have matching salary to get a deal done.

A Julius Randle-centered package would pique the Clippers' interest the most, but there are multiple ways to get a deal done. If Minnesota wants to keep Randle, a combination of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mike Conley would also be sufficient for the trade. McDaniels would be the ideal asset for the Clippers to take back, but Minnesota is likely not too interested in parting ways with their elite three-and-D forward.

Houston Rockets

There hasn't been much reporting connecting the Rockets to Harden, but it is social media's favorite landing spot for the former MVP. A return to Houston and a reunion with Kevin Durant would obviously be a great storyline. Trying to finally get over the hump and win a title could be an appealing option for Harden, as well.

How much interest the Rockets will have, however, is a different question. They have a ton of draft capital and matching salary to get a deal done, but pairing 37-year-old Durant with the 36-year-old Harden may be accelerating their timeline too much. The Rockets would have to give an extension to Harden in the offseason, complicating their future cap flexibility.

The Rockets have the salaries of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, who are out for the season, that they can use to acquire Harden. If the price is low enough that they don't have to give up much else, they could consider it, but it seems like too radical a move for the Rockets at this point in the season.

Miami Heat

Another team that is firmly in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that could emerge as a Harden suitor is the Miami Heat. Unlike the Timberwolves, however, it makes a lot of sense for Miami to try to pair the star duo.

The Heat aren't going anywhere this season and don't have the brightest future. Going all-in with their resources for Harden and Antetokounmpo would immediately make them the favorites in the East.

Bam Adebayo is untouchable in Miami, but the rest of the roster should be available for the Clippers. Tyler Herro or Andrew Wiggins would presumably be the biggest prize in the return for Harden. LA should have some interest in either player as two former All-Stars who can immediately make an impact next to Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto Raptors

Azarly reported that the Raptors have inquired about trading for Harden, but the superstar guard wasn't too interested in joining them. This lowers the Raptors on the list of likely landing spots, but on paper, they could have an excellent trade package for the Clippers.

Immanuel Quickley can be the centerpiece of a Harden trade. The Raptors would have to add draft picks or a young player of intrigue to make it worth the Clippers' while, but they have plenty of assets to make it work. A combination of Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji, and Jamal Shead, and draft compensation is a good return for the Clippers.

The Raptors want to take the next step into title contention and need a primary offensive engine, ideally in the backcourt. Harden checks their boxes, but as long as he doesn't view Toronto as a viable destination, this won't matter.

Atlanta Hawks

Another team Harden was reportedly eyeing, according to Fischer and Stein, was the Atlanta Hawks. How aggressively the Hawks would pursue Harden only weeks after trading away Trae Young, however, is another question. If this were a month ago, a trade centered around Young and Harden would have made a ton of sense.

Right now, the Hawks are tenth in the East with a 24-27 record and don't look like title contenders. Harden is single-handedly not going to change this reality, making the Hawks not a very attractive destination for him.

Atlanta has a few valuable pieces the Clippers could have interest in, like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. Whether the Hawks would want to give up any of them so that they can pay a 37-year-old Harden over $40 million dollars next season when they are not close to championship contention is a reasonable question.

