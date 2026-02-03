James Harden Is Headed for Clippers Exit in Shocking Trade Deadline News

The Los Angeles Clippers were headed towards a seemingly quiet trade deadline. The team was rolling, having won 17 of their last 21 games and climbing all the way up to the ninth seed in the Western Conference. All signs were pointing towards the Clippers largely standing pat and making minor moves at the trade deadline. Then a shocking update from ESPN's Shams Charania dropped at halftime of the Clippers-Sixers game on Monday night: James Harden and the Clippers are reportedly working together to find a trade that would send Harden to a new team before Thursday's deadline.

The Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden are working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday's NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Both sides are aligned in conversations together and with interested teams. pic.twitter.com/XzvCz0fc4w — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

James Harden & Clippers Are Working Together to Find a Trade Before Deadline

This is as surprising an update as they come. There has been absolutely no indication all season that either the Clippers or Harden wanted to end their relationship. Even when the Clippers got off to a horrendous start, Harden was focused and carried the team on his shoulders. The Clippers top brass never revealed any desire to pivot and rebuild. Harden and Kawhi Leonard both seemed completely aligned with the vision of the franchise under Ty Lue and Lawrence Frank.

Some eyebrows were raised when Harden missed Sunday's game in Phoenix, and Monday's game against the Sixers were personal reasons. On Monday, Lue said that Harden was home in Phoenix for personal reasons and added that he didn't have any information beyond that, per Clippers insider Joey Linn.

We will certainly hear more about the reasons for this split, but it changes the entire trade landscape. The Clippers now have to make a decision on whether they will prioritize future assets in a Harden deal or take back another player who can help them continue to be competitive this season. Does this mean that Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac will also be made available between now and the trade deadline?

With less than 72 hours left before the trade deadline, the Clippers have to act fast to find the best deal for them. Chris Mannix of SI reported earlier on Monday night that LA was in advanced talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade centered around Harden and Darius Garland. Whether that would be a head-to-head trade or if one side would get additional draft capital remains to be seen, but the Cavs seem like the most likely landing spot as of now.

