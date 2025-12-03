Clippers Announce New Community Initiative Ahead of NBA All-Star Game

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Intuit Dome, and the LA Clippers are partnering with the league for a special initiative ahead of the big event. To celebrate the 75-day countdown (Dec. 3 to Feb. 15), the Clippers have announced All-Star Homecourt Hoops, a first-of-its-kind community initiative that will provide Los Angeles families with the opportunity to receive a free outdoor basketball hoop.

Over the next 75 days, the Clippers and the NBA will distribute more than 5,600 hoops (75 per day) throughout Los Angeles. Select families and schools with the most inspiring stories will receive the hoop deliveries from players, coaches, alumni, celebrities, and more.

Official NBA All-Star–branded outdoor basketball hoop of the All-Star Homecourt Hoops initiative. | Photo courtesy of LA Clippers

This initiative was driven by the declining youth sports activity across LA, which has largely been impacted by a lack of access to facilities and equipment. In Southern California, the average child stops playing sports by age 11, and fewer than 35% of young kids play sports regularly. This is a nearly 10% drop over the past decade.

Across LA, many communities have limited or no access to gyms and neighborhood play areas, and nearly 40% of families say they don’t have a safe, walkable place for their child to play. Statewide childhood obesity rates have also risen over the last five years, and girls face even steeper barriers, dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys when consistent programs aren’t available.

All-Star Homecourt Hoops looks to change this by giving families direct access to a basketball hoop, which builds on previous initiatives like Clippers Community Courts — the program that has now refurbished more than 500 basketball courts in LA County.

How to Share Your Story and Receive an All-Star Homecourt Hoop

Angelenos can visit Clippers.com/Hoops to share their personal stories for a chance to receive one of the 75 hoops being given out each day. Coaches, parents, and young players are encouraged to explain why they want a hoop, what inspires them to play, how basketball has shaped their life, family, or neighborhood, and how they believe the game could impact their future.

2026 NBA All-Star in LA is a chance to land a free branded home court hoop 🏀



LA area families, learn more below ⤵️ https://t.co/V9LVt7Kygo — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2025

"All-Star Homecourt Hoops builds on the NBA and LA Clippers’ long-standing commitment to expanding access to safe places to play," the Clippers state on their website. "Inspired by the countdown to All-Star in Los Angeles, this citywide initiative brings that work into local neighborhoods by providing high-quality outdoor hoops. In the 75 days leading up to NBA All-Star 2026, more than 5,000 brand-new hoops will be delivered throughout Los Angeles."

This year's NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 12-15 at Intuit Dome, with the game featuring a new U.S. vs. the World format.

